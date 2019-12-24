Madonna receives an unwanted Christmas gift from former Guy Ritchie

Loading...

Madonna's ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, has just given him a Christmas gift without which he could do without: a presentation before the Manhattan court related to the divorce, according to a new report.

Ritchie filed a motion on Monday at the Manhattan Supreme Court seeking "the execution or execution of a ruling or order" in the couple's case, the Daily Mail said.

It was not clear what the dispute ended.

The Material Baby Boomer and Ritchie, the British director of films such as "Sherlock Holmes" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

But the former couple has two children, Rocco, 19, and adopted David Banda, 14, who has been subject to custody battles in the past, and Ritchie previously described his former marriage to the superstar singer as a " soap". Opera."

Madonna, 61, has four other children, while Ritchie, 50, has three more children with his second wife, Jacqui Ainsley.

The Madonna music icon has recently been linked to backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25, who is with her on her Madame X world tour.

Neither the representatives of Madonna nor Ritchie immediately responded to requests for comments from The Post.

