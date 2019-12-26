Madonna cancels concert in Miami due to pain & # 39; indescribable & # 39;

Loading...

Madonna says she was forced to cancel a concert in Miami at the last minute because she had an "indescribable" pain, insisting that doctors warned her that it could cause "irreversible damage" if it was done.

"I want to say how sorry I am for all my fans," Material Girl wrote on Christmas day on Instagram about her Sunday concert that was ruled out just two hours before the show.

Madonna, who was involved in a legal dispute with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie who came to court the day after the canceled concert, spoke to insist that she had to act due to the "indescribable" pain of "injuries", without providing more details.

"I consider myself a warrior," she wrote with a video clip of her struggling to climb a ladder, saying that she left her "crying in pain" at the Miami show that took place the night before the canceled one.

“I never quit, I never give up, I never give up! However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning, ”he wrote.

"I spent the last two days with doctors," he said, and said he had "scanners, ultrasound, x-rays."

"Pushing and probing and more tears," he said.

"They have made it very clear that if I am going to continue my journey, I must rest as long as possible so as not to inflict more irreversible damage to my body."

"I have never let an injury prevent me from acting, but this time I have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button."

Thanking fans for "their understanding, love and support," he said, "things have to change. And they will do it because MADAME ❌ is a fighter!"

Her medical drama came amid new problems when former husband Ritchie filed legal documents on Monday at the Manhattan Supreme Court seeking "the execution or execution of a judgment or order" in the couple's divorce.

It was not clear what the dispute was about, but four years ago they also fought over where their children would spend Christmas.

Ritchie posted a complete family photo on Christmas day that showed his two children, Rocco, 19, and David Banda, 14, with him, although it was not clear when it was taken.

"From our family to his: Merry Christmas!", Wrote the director along with the complement that also showed his current wife Jacqui Ainsley and their children together, Rafael, Levi and Rivka.

