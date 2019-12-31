Madonna brings her 25-year-old boyfriend on a family vacation

Loading...

Weeks after being seen sharing a hug in Miami, Madonna, 61, confirmed her relationship with Ahlamalik Williams, 25, taking the background dancer to a family vacation that the pop icon took with her children just after Christmas.

Williams joined the singer, her eldest daughter Lourdes, 25, her son David Banda, 14, her daughter Mercy James, 13, and the twins Esther and Stella.

“Goodbye to 2019! 🎉🎉🎉 ”, the star wrote alongside photos of Williams and his son David browsing. “We continue swimming with sharks! And take the road less traveled! 🦈🦈 #fun #healing #davidbanda @ahla_malik ".

Madge also shared images of the family playing soccer together and enjoying a day at the beach.

Drue, Williams's father, recently confirmed to TMZ that things between his son and the diva have become serious, revealing that he met his family in September and that the two have been going quietly for a little over a year.

The couple reportedly met in 2015 when Williams auditioned for Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour. Recently, in November, the artist received his family at one of his shows at Caesars Palace and then invited them to his suite where a private chef prepared dinner. According to reports, he has already invited his parents to his 2020 shows in London and France.

