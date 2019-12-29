Macmillan Takes Up Shaw's Challenge

Loading...

"He really challenged me last year not to accept this and I didn't know I was," said Macmillan.

"This year it has been the same and you need to improve, it's that simple."

Shaw chose the right person to have the conversation because Macmillan defined himself at the club as a player who applies standards and helps others become as good as they are able to be.

He loved working with emerging midfielders Jy Simpkin and Tarryn Thomas, but in many ways he had accepted that he had reached his maximum level.

"How do you change the same thing? I've always been that player who will do everything for the team, but how can I take it to the next level where I can do everything for the team but give us a little something else, or do something different, or work with the guys a little better? "he said.

Macmillan is not reinventing the wheel, but he focuses on improving in areas that remain invisible to most, in order to evolve from a stop-start player to a player who can provide more race and transport to the team.

In training, he focuses on the more difficult handling of his legs when he has the ball, accelerating to try to find a space between him and his opponent.

It might only be two quicker steps when he gets the soccer ball rolling the ball so that other parts of his game get stronger.

"It is a new challenge and providing a real focus in what I do in training," said Macmillan.

For the senior coach, it's a bonus to have selfless players like Macmillan, but it gets even better when those players improve. Macmillan aims to help young talent, even if it jeopardizes its position over time.

"You almost want to be kicked to the other side by the guys who arrive," said Macmillan.

Almost, but not without a fight.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age covering AFL, horse racing and other sports.

