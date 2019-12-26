Mack, Carr among the stars of a boring 10-year ending in Oakland – The Reporter

Loading...

As the decades go by, the 2010 years were not too much for the Raiders unless you are a fan of disaster movies.

A season with a winning record, two to .500 (and praying a lot for a third).

A trip to the playoffs, and holding on to hope for a second while waiting for his last game in Denver and having luck with the tiebreaker. Six head coaches. Five seasons with double digit losses.

In 63-96 (.396) with a pending game, 2010 is the second worst decade of the Raiders in its 60-year history. Only the decade of 2000 was worse in 62-98, .388. (That makes it a long and dark time, especially when it is considered that the Raiders won 33 games and three division titles since 2000-03).

Therefore, it is logical to think that a team of all 2010 in regards to the Raiders would be less than impressive in some positions.

To get the best 22, I took the liberty of changing a position or two the way it is done in Pro Bowls. My team, my rules.

QB

Derek Carr (2014-present)

So a record of 39-54 wins and losses doesn't do much for you? How about the fact that 19 of those victories have been for winning units of the game? He has lost two games in six seasons since he beat Matt Schaub as a rookie second round coach in 2014.

Support for: Carson Palmer (2011-12)

RB

Darren McFadden (2008-14)

McFadden reached the 2010 running 20 games in 2010-11, was as good as any other NFL runner, earning 1,771 yards, averaging better than five yards per carry and was a dangerous catcher. Those years trained by Hue Jackson was as good as they announced.

Support for: Josh Jacobs (2019)

full board

Marcel Reece (2009-15)

Reece, an open receiver in Washington, was turned into fullback by Al Davis, made the Raiders out of a testing ground and caught 203 passes from 2010 to 2015. Reece, underrated and underutilized, also had 844 yards on the ground and no one used the colors. With more pride.

Support for: Alec Ingold (2019)

WRS

Michael Crabtree (2015-17), Amari Cooper (2015-18)

Signed as a free agent after exhausting his welcome with the 49ers, Crabtree caught 232 passes for 2,543 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders. In 2016, he had 89 catches for 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cooper played three seasons and part of a fourth after being a first-round pick. He broke 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 225 receptions for 3,183 yards and 19 scores as Raider before being traded to Dallas for a first-round pick under Jon Gruden.

Backups: Denarius Moore (2011-14), Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009-12)

TEA

Jared Cook (2017-18)

He had his most productive consecutive seasons in the NFL as a professional with the Raiders, first with Jack Del Rio and then with Jon Gruden, with 122 receptions for 1,584 yards in the two seasons.

Support for: Darren Waller (2018-19)

Left tackle

Donald Penn (2014-18)

He saved Reggie McKenzie's hideout when the general manager tried to sign Rodger Saffold to play the left tackle and Jared Veldheer signed with Arizona. (Saffold failed his physical exam). All Penn did was play at the Pro Bowl level and protect Derek Carr in his formative years.

Support for: Kolton Miller (2018-19)

Left guard

Kelechi Osemele (2016-18)

You will find it difficult to convince me that any other guard could completely change the personality of a team upon arrival as a free agent. Pancake blocks and Osemele pass protection contributed greatly to creating an attitude in the 2016 season before it gradually began to break.

Support for: Richie incognito (2019)

Center

Rodney Hudson (2015-present)

The first big strike of general manager Reggie McKenzie in free agency was the best. Hudson is one of the elites of his position, difficult to overcome as a pass blocker and serious in terms of preparation and distribution of blocking tasks.

Support for: Samson Satele (2009-11)

Right guard

Gabe Jackson (2014-present)

Jackson started on the left side, moving to the right in 2016 when Osemele got on board, and played well enough to get a contract extension that made him one of the highest paid guards in the NFL. Powerful career blocker fighting a knee injury this season.

Support for: Cooper Carlisle (2007-12)

Right tap

Jared Veldheer (2010-13)

Veldheer never played the right tackle for the Raiders (he played left), but there was always talk of that happening. In fact, it ended there in Arizona. Clearly, the second best Raiders tackle of the decade behind Donald Penn after being a third round selection of the Hillsdale Division II.

Support for: Austin Howard (2014-16)

Defensive purposes

Khalil Mack (2014-17), Justin Tuck (2014-15)

An impact player from the moment he stepped on the field, even with only four catches as a rookie. Mack was the NFL defensive player of the year in 2016. He had 40 1/2 catches in four seasons and was strong against the race. The assailants opposed his contractual demands and changed him to the Chicago Bears.

Tuck played in just 20 games in 2014 and 2015 with six catches. But the way he played and drove, particularly in a season 3-13 2014, played a role in what Mack eventually became. The peak years were behind him, but they still had a great influence.

Backups: Maxx Crosby (2019), Lamarr Houston (2010-13)

Defensive tackles

Tommy Kelly (2004-12), Richard Seymour (2009-12)

Kelly started 48 games in his three seasons in the 2010s, with 14 1/2 catches from an internal rush position in 2010 and 2011. He also hit eight passes in those seasons and got inside after Al Davis initially He paid a lot of money for him to play at the end.

Did the Raiders get something similar to what they expected when they switched to Seymour before the 2009 season began? No, but when Seymour was motivated, no Raiders defensive lineman in the decade apart from Mack was so destructive. He had 16 captures in 37 games in the 2010s.

Support for: Antonio Smith (2014), Justin Ellis (2014-18)

External supporter

Kamerion Wimbley (2010-11)

Acquired by the trade, Wimbley had nine catches in 2010 and seven more in 2011 as an external supporter that is quick to move on. That tied the best for the consecutive seasons, getting 16 in his first two years with Cleveland. He was running hot and cold, but a fearsome runner on his good morning.

Support for: Phillip Wheeler (2012)

Medium supporter

Perry Riley Jr. (2016)

He joined the Raiders in the season, started immediately and was among the team leaders in tackles despite missing five games. It lent some stability to a defense that needed it on the way to a 12-4 season that was the only winning record of the decade. He forced two loose balls. And that was it. He hasn't played since.

Support for: NaVorro Bowman (2017)

External supporter

Bruce Irvin (2016-18)

Before retiring after the Raiders changed to Mack, Irvin was a productive pass racer as an external linebacker and a contributor to the 2016 playoff team. His 15 catches in the 2016-17 seasons remain his best consecutive seasons.

Support for: Malcolm Smith (2015-16)

Corners

Nnamdi Asomugha (2003-2010), Stanford Routt (2005-11)

Yes, you are reading this well. Asomugha played 14 games in 2010 and had six passes defended without interceptions. And then he left in free agency. But nobody, and I mean nobody, threw it. It was almost embarrassing. Things were not the same for Asomugha after he left the Raiders, but that is not the point.

In his last two seasons with the Raiders in 2010-11, Routt broke 28 passes with six interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. A corner of solid coverage was suffering from being on the other side of Asomugha, whom other teams rarely attacked.

Support for: T.J. Carrie (2014-17), David Amerson (2015-16)

Strong security

Michael Huff (2007-2012)

Okay, Huff isn't exactly a true strong fort, although he played almost everywhere for the Raiders after being the 7th overall pick in 2006. Huff had seven of his 11 interceptions in the 2010s and his final zone selection with 10 The men in the field achieved a victory the day after the death of Al Davis.

Support for: Tyvon Branch (2008-14)

Free security

Charles Woodson (2013-15)

Older and wiser, but still a game creator, Woodson intercepted the last 10 passes, recovered the last seven loose balls and scored his 13th and last touchdown in the last three seasons of his career as Raider.

Support for: Erik Harris (2017-19)

Kicker

Sebastian Janikowski (2000-18)

The place kicker for two decades, the years 2000 and 2010. Janikowski, a controversial first-round pick from the Al Davis draft, left the franchise with all imaginable kicker scoring records and became one of the most popular Raiders between fan base.

Player

Shane Lechler (2000-12)

Lechler, elected the same year as Janikowski, had three of his best seasons since 2010-12 with 75 punts within the 20-yard line and gross averages of 47.0, 50.8 and 47.2. As good as his successor Marquette King was, Lechler was better.

Returns Specialist

Jacoby Ford (2010-13)

A comet with the speed of the sprinter who had six initial returns of 40 yards or more in four seasons and four touchdowns, including three as a rookie in the fourth round of the Clemson draft. He had a 101-yard touchdown in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.

Coach

Jack Del Rio

He led the Raiders to their only winning season since 2002 with a 12-4 record in 2016, although an injury to Derek Carr reduced any chance of a playoff race. Del Rio delivered one of the iconic moments of that season, seeking and converting a two-point attempt to win the opening game against the Saints with less than a minute remaining. He finished with a winning record of 25-23 in three seasons.

