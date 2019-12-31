Machado and Oliver too good for Phoenix as the Taipans finish 2019 in the top four

Loading...

The Phoenix (8-10) looks more than capable of beating Cairns and other top four contestants, but after dominating the number of rebounds in the first half, it doesn’t could not keep Oliver and Machado nor DJ Newbill (11 points) or Mirko Djeric (nine points).

Phoenix star John Roberson led his team to an overtime victory over Cairns in Melbourne on December 15, but this time the pressure was much more difficult and, even if he finished with 19 points and five assists, he rarely had room for a pass or shot.

Mitch Creek had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Ben Madgen had 16 points, although he will want to go back by three which he could not convert in the second period .

Mitch Creek of the Phoenix in action.Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

The defeat won't end Phoenix's hopes in the final, but it makes things more difficult as the ladder remains crowded between first place and eighth place for the last nine games.

Machado said after the match that his team had changed their mind after a shy first half.

"You could see the difference in the fight, we came out and looked a little intimidated in the first half but you saw the team that we are in the second half," said Machado.

"We are not afraid of anyone in this league."

The Phoenix struggled to control Machado as he shot six of the seven on the field for 16 points, giving his team a 26-22 lead in the quarter.

But the Phoenix backed away from a huge rebound advantage in the second term with a 21-6 advantage at one point, as those rebounds quickly turned into points as Kyle Adnam's three points on the board put visitors 43-33.

Ben Madgen of the Phoenix exceeds Mirko Djeric of the Taipans. Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

Oliver pulled in a rebound and then installed DJ Newbill for a three on the buzzer at half time, which reduced the advantage to 43-37 at the break.

Oliver took it upon himself to reduce the rebound differential and those extra rebounds also saw him find his range in attack by nailing a mix of three points, lay-ups and dunks while the home team resumed his head.

Djeric's hot shot and Oliver's indoor play helped the Taipans win 69-62 before the last quarter.

The Phoenix bench gave their team a boost to open the last term as Adnam found baskets, as did Keith Benson, but Machado was looking to reassert himself and Cairns remained in charge.

The Phoenix created an open three, but couldn't convert them while the Taipans continued to be aggressive with the Newbill three extending the lead to 84-72 with just under five minutes to play.

The Phoenix closed at 88-84 a minute to go, but an absence from Creek and two Oliver dunks ensured the home team a memorable victory.

The Phoenix hosts the New Zealand Breakers in a sold out game at the State Basketball Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.

