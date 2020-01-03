Lynn leads Heat to bounce BBL win over Hurricanes

Loading...

It was an important victory for the Heat (2-3) after they all left for 109 after 150 against the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday, which prompted Lynn to apologize to the fans.

Lynn played the second violin early to young opener Max Bryant, who freed himself for the first time this season with 65 of 36 balls.

The pair shared a 95-point stand for the second wicket after English opener Tom Banton (eight) skied Riley Meredith in the second.

Renshaw had 30 of 17 points late in the heat after the Heat was dispatched.

In response, all of the top five Hurricanes started, but none could exceed 20 as they were limited to 9-181.

Hobart's pain was exacerbated by key versatile player James Faulkner suffering from calf tension which ended his night after just two overs.

Six Brisbane bowlers shared the wickets, Jack Prestwidge finishing with the best numbers 2-16 from two overs.

Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott frightened the local crowd when he was briefly shot and struck after being struck in the back of the neck following a throw offscreen.

The Brisbane score improved their 4-209 mark established two games ago against the Sydney Sixers.

Hobart, leader of the standings last season after the regular rounds, is 2-3 ahead of a trip to Perth to face the Scorchers on Sunday.

AAP