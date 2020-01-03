Lying by omission – accusation of the photographer in night mode

Loading...

The photographer who used Night Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro to photograph a city in 40 consecutive days of darkness, has accused Apple of lying because of negligence in how the mode works in low light …

Amos Chapple noticed the same thing that I and others had found: when you select Night mode while shooting with the 2x lens, the EXIF ​​suggests that the phone used the 1x lens and then trimmed it digitally.

This was disguised by the resolution. Normally, when you crop an image, you get an image with a lower resolution – fewer pixels. But Apple scales these images digitally to provide the same 4032 × 3204 output, exactly what you would expect from a non-cropped image.

John Gruber conducted a simple test last year to prove that it was not an EXIF ​​glitch.

It is even easier to see for yourself by simply hiding the lenses one by one with a fingertip or a piece of paper. Cover the telephoto and you can still shoot "2 ×" Night mode.

Gruber said that Apple had been "somewhat unclear," and that was why many reviewers had the impression that night mode also worked with the telephoto lens. After performing the same finger test, Chapple continues and says that this amounts to lying Apple by omission.

It appears that the "Night mode" does not work with the telephoto lens of the iPhone, but the phone does its best not to look (…)

Apple fooled me and some very influential tech journalists, one of whom noticed the quality of the "telephoto lens" Night mode, but concluded that "images look best with the wide-angle camera because this is the better lens" (… )

What I find particularly misleading is that Apple has scaled up the digitally zoomed photo so that the image size (3024 x 4032 px) remains the same, making it more difficult to guess at a glance that it is a low-quality digital zoom lens.

In Apple's marketing, they specify which lenses "(Wide and Telefoto)" use optical image stabilization, but on the same specifications page only "Night mode" appears below the list of camera features, the most important detail being omitted that it is only available on the wide lens.

I find that disappointing, not from a technology but from an honest point of view. The camera on this phone is incredible, and I doubt anyone would mislead Apple that would limit the power of night mode to one lens. But it could be open about this instead of fudging about the details. Lying by omission is still lying.

In Apple's defense, it should be noted that digital scaling is something that it has long been doing with telephoto's. If you squeeze your fingers to digitally zoom in, the phone scales up the image afterwards to give the same resolution as a non-cropped photo. So this is not something Apple does to disguise the reality here, but it would be reasonable to say that the company has been less than completely clear and apparently has not corrected the reviewers who were wrong.

