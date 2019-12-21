Luka Doncic becomes a & # 39; lucrative & # 39; Close deal

Loading...

Luka Doncic was one of the biggest names in basketball in the first months of the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite the fact that the sensational Serb is currently sprained, the second season was nothing short of spectacular and he rightly catapulted himself into the MVP conversation.

He is as hot as in the league and also happens to be a sneaker-free agent. However, according to a report by Shams Charania and Tim Cato from The Athletic, this is set to change as Doncic will be the latest big name to join Jordan Brand's athlete collection.

Dallas Maverick's star Luka Doncic signs a lucrative, multi-year advertising contract with Jordan Brand.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2019

Doncic was unique among younger players because he had already signed a sneaker contract with Nike due to his professional status at Real Madrid. However, this deal expired in the summer and he wore shoes from different brands this year. Signing a contract with Jordan Brand means that he will remain in the Nike ecosystem even if he swaps the Swoosh for a Jumpman.

It was a big year for Jordan Brand, who signed two of the league's most promising young players for sneaker deals, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson. The latter reportedly received the most lucrative rookie deal ever. There is no word on how much Doncic's business will be worth, but it is obvious that this will bring a lot of money.

, (tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) home (t) sport (t) style (t) dallas mavericks (t) jordan brand (t) luka doncic (t) sneakers