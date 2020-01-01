Lucy Dacus Interview: Indie Mixtape 20

Loading...

Lucy Dacus spent much of 2019 thinking about it being 2019. This can be heard quite prominently in her latest project with the appropriate title 2019.

As the highlight of her year of reflection, the singer-songwriter sat down to talk about collecting music, the continued power of "White Christmas" and dancing with friends in the latest and latest Christmas edition of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What is the best Christmas gift you have ever received?

When I was seven years old, I asked my parents for a CD collection. I didn't care what the CDs were, I didn't have my own taste. You got me about a dozen CDs. I remember Kelly Clarkson, Hilary Duff, KIDZ BOP, some WOW Christian hits and Jason Mraz among others. It started to collect my own music for a lifetime.

What is your earliest vacation memory?

When I was 5 years old, I stood in line with my mother to visit Santa Claus. I asked her if she believed in Santa Claus. She said, "I believe in the magic of Santa Claus." I then knew that he was not real and then I had to sit on a strange old man's lap and tell him I wanted a Barbie.

What's on your wish list this year?

I just want nobody to buy anything from Amazon.

To which holiday song can you not resist singing along?

I think most of the Christmas carols are bad, but "White Christmas" escaped my hatred. The melody is too pretty.

What is the Christmas carol you wish you could no longer give?

This must be a common answer, but "Baby, it's cold outside" is utter rubbish.

What is your strangest vacation tradition?

It was the film Bye Bye Birdie, which has nothing to do with Christmas. Now I have no traditions.

Which album is the perfect gift?

I don't know if there is a one size fits all album. I suspect that any of the Sufjan Stevens Christmas records would do the trick.

Thoughts in the snow?

Pretty cute actually.

What vacation movie can't you resist when it's on TV?

All of these Rankin / Bass stop motion films are very close to my heart. Jack Frost is particularly good.

Marry, Fuck, Kill: Santa, Thanksgiving Turkey, Hannukah Harry.

Marry Turkey, F * ck Hannukah Harry, kill Santa Claus.

What is the only food you need on your Thanksgiving Day?

A bowl of pomegranate seeds.

Where was the most interesting place you have ever vacationed?

St. Charles, IL?

They decide to pass the vacation and travel instead. Where are you going?

It's my imagination every year. Catch me in New Zealand

If the holidays are a time to give away, which charity would you like to get involved with for the season?

Environmental Defense Fund, Malala Fund, Trevor Project, Native American Partnership (PWNA), Southern Poverty Law Center, RAICES.

What is your favorite vacation drink?

Earl Gray.

Is Die Hard a Christmas film?

Moron.

How early is it too early to decorate for the Christmas season?

Please only decorate after Thanksgiving.

What is your ideal way to spend New Year's Eve?

Dancing with friends, and I've done that for the past seven years.

How will you remember 2019 at the end of the year?

The year of two Big Thief records.

The ball falls. What do you wish for the new year?

That Bernie wins the election.

2019 is now available from Matador Records.

