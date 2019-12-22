Loading...

Lovely! Dogs deliver Christmas cards to young patients at the California hospital

Updated: 5:34 AM EST December 22, 2019

Pediatric patients at the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento received a special holiday birth. Dogs from the full-time facility posed for Christmas cards and delivered them this week. "We thought it would be a very, very fun thing to take a professional photo for" Our Christmas tree and then we have cards to give to patients and staff because everyone loves them very much, "said Jennifer Johnson, a child life specialist at the Center for Children of the Sutter Medical Center. The dogs handed the cards to patients, doctors and nurses. And administrators at the Children's Center. " (The dogs are) delivering the cards themselves, which is a lot of fun. Therefore, they are full-time dogs, so they have the order to take the card in their mouths and deliver it to someone, "Johnson said. The Children's Center has six full-time dogs, all of which were on the cards. Christmas, to visit pediatric patients "to brighten their days and help ease their minds and fears of being in the hospital," Sutter Health said in a statement.

