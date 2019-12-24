Louisiana police look for Owlet Baby Care data in a child manslaughter case

Loading...

PROVO – Researchers in Louisiana recently sought information from a Provo company that manufactures baby monitors to help them in a child homicide investigation, according to court documents.

On October 14, officers from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office in Benton, Louisiana, were sent to a report of a 1-year-old boy who was not breathing or aware, according to a sworn search warrant statement filed in the Utah County The boy, Silas Sielhammer, was pronounced dead on stage.

When officials in Louisiana began questioning the child's mother, they noted "several inconsistencies … in their statements. She provided several different accounts of the events prior to the death of her son," the order says.

Detectives also noticed that there was a baby camera in the room. The mother "lied and said that the SD card was not in the camera. Investigators found the SD card in the camera and obtained a search order for its content. The content was viewed and it was discovered that the recorded images were of death of Silas ", according to the order.

The video monitor was made by Owlet Baby Care, based in Provo, according to the order. Louisiana officials sought additional data from the mother's camera and Owlet account that could help them in their investigation. Louisiana police initially wrote an order from their state, but "Owlet Baby Care would not honor the order as it is from another state outside of Utah," the order says. Louisiana officials then called the Utah County Sheriff's Office to write a search warrant on their behalf.

According to the Shreveport Times, the boy's mother, Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, was arrested Friday for a second-degree murder investigation. An autopsy determined that the child died of kidney failure due to acetone poisoning, according to the document.