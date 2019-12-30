Losing a legend: remembering Ladell Andersen, iconic basketball coach

Loading...

Ladell Andersen achieved a legendary sporting status as an athlete and coach, but the lasting mark will be his innate kindness, gentlemanly behavior, love for people and respect for the game.

Andersen, who has the rare experience of training in the state of Utah, Utah and BYU, as well as the stars of the American Basketball Association of Utah, died Sunday. He was 90 years old.

In fact, it is rare that all major basketball brands in this state can claim Ladell. His athletes used all colors, won, achieved, played for championships. They followed their leader.

I will never forget the first week of February 1988 when Andersen was 17-0 BYU and ranked in the top three nationwide. The day after an 82-64 victory over rival Utah, the Cougars boarded a plane, right in the middle of the WAC game, and headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to play UAB. The Utah game was on February 4 and the UAB game on February 6.

This was a talented team with American Michael Smith, Brian Taylor, Jeff Chatman, Marty Haws, Andy Toolson, Jim Usevitch and Nathan Call. It had an internal and external score, a good bank and was composed of the best players produced by the faith of the school, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

That night, UAB beat the Cougars 102-83. It was a journey and a game for which the Cougars had very little preparation and included a quick trip to the deep south. After that defeat, coach Andersen was beside himself with the frustration that this trip was scheduled right in the middle of the league season. He felt that he had put his players in an awkward position.

After midnight, unable to sleep, he called the hotel room of KSL radio broadcaster Paul James and asked if he had come to his room. There, James saw firsthand how frustrated Andersen was at the loss and the trip. He shared what he observed later with me and other sports journalists Brad Rock (Deseret News) and Ray Herbat (Salt Lake Tribune). I worked for the Provo Daily Herald at that time.

The morning after the game, in the lobby waiting for airport transfers, Andersen passed by and, as always, greeted our group of sports journalists with a handshake. It was a gloomy greeting from a sleepless night. He asked what we thought of the game and Herbat, the senior statesman among us, said in a simple voice: "Well, coach, I'm not sure you played a very good defense."

Andersen responded sharply with an answer that he (Herbat) did not know what was happening. It was quick and confrontational, but none of us thought much about it because it was understandable for a coach to bother after a defeat.

At the airport, the four of us were talking as Andersen approached. In a voice soaked with humility, he spoke to all of us and apologized for how he responded to Herbat at the hotel. "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said what I did to a friend. Please forgive me."

Andersen didn't have to do that. But he did. Because that's how he is.

This gave us all a great understanding of what coaches go through, that the emotions of the victories are closely linked to the weight of the losses that weigh on their souls.

That BYU team won the WAC championship with a 13-3 record and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament as seed number 4. It was one of the many postseason trips Andersen made as a player and coach with the state from Utah, Utah and BYU, either NCAA or the National Tournament by invitation.

Over the years, I talked to Andersen many times. Once on a golf trip to St. George, I saw him eat alone at the Black Bear Diner and approached to say hello. He greeted me anxiously, asked me how my family was, how I was. On many occasions, I called him for quotes in stories and columns, long after his retirement, and he responded with the same friendly aura of a completely comfortable man in his own skin.

If he had an ego, and all coaches have it, Andersen knew how to hide it.

Of all the coaches I've covered in my four-decade career, I put Andersen with the best in terms of ease of work from one week to another, from one game to another, from one decade to another. It is sad that this great legend has passed.

Andersen was born in Malad, Idaho, on October 25, 1929, where he later stood out as an athlete and obtained a scholarship to play in the state of Utah, where he received an All-American honorable mention. He later worked as an assistant coach in Utah, head coach in the state of Utah and then became the coach of the Utah ABA professional franchise, the Utah Stars.

Andersen's training record at USU from 1962 to 1971 was 173-96 and 114-71 at BYU from 1983-1989. He had a general college coach record of 287-167.

Funeral service information is pending.

Rest in peace, coach.

You will not be forgotten.

And for your family, be proud of this legendary patriarch.