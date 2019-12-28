Los Angeles visits Vancouver after winning the overtime

Loading...

Los Angeles Kings (16-20-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) versus Vancouver Canucks (19-15-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: Los Angeles visits the Vancouver Canucks after the Kings defeated San Jose 3-2 in extra time.

The Canucks are 6-5-1 against division opponents. Vancouver leads the NHL with 37 Powerplay goals, led by J.T. Miller at seven.

The kings are 6-10-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles have given up 32 Powerplay goals and lost 73.6% of their opponents' chances.

Vancouver defeated Los Angeles 5-3 at the last meeting of these teams on October 30th. Brock Boeser scored three goals for the Canucks and Jeff Carter scored two goals for the Kings in the defeat.

TOP PERFORMER: Brandon Sutter leads the Canucks with a plus of three in 22 games this season. Boeser has scored two goals and nine assists for Vancouver in the last 10 games.

Matt Roy leads the kings with a plus of six in 40 games played this season. Drew Doughty has made six assists in the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Kings: 5: 3: 2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.912.

Canucks: 6: 4: 0, an average of 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a saving of 0.918 percent.

INJURIES: Canucks: Brandon Sutter: day after day (upper body), Josh Leivo: out (knees).

Kings: Dustin Brown: Day after day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

