Los Angeles Clippers Holiday wish list: One More Piece

The Clippers started off in unknown territory as co-title favorites alongside their in-arena rival Lakers in the 2019-20 season and have done little in 33 games to dissuade anyone from believing that they still belong to this point.

On Christmas Day, the Clippers won the Lakers, led by Kawhi Leonard, from behind and with a sensational defensive game by Patrick Beverley. It was an impressive achievement, but it was a game that reminded that none of the LA teams at the moment can be completely confident that the team as it is currently constructed will overtake the other in a series of seven games. Both have reason to believe that they need to add another piece. Where the clippers have the advantage of having more resources beyond a 2-0 record against the Lakers.

And so we come to the clippers in our Holiday Wishlist series to see what they're hoping for in the coming weeks to strengthen their position as title contenders.

# 1: One more piece

The clippers could use a little more. You can argue that they could use an upgrade at Point Guard, maybe a run at Jrue Holiday, but at the same time, what Patrick Beverley brings to this team and the final lineup is so unique that you almost don't want to do something that does it lifts off the ground. If Holiday is available for the right price, they will almost have to do this step, but the pelicans are reported to be asking for a significant price (as they should) and the quality of their depth might not be worth it.

Possibly more accessible and almost as oppressive as the need for more depth. Montrezl Harrell was a revelation, and he's also a guy you want to have on the floor for completing games. However, it would be advisable to search the trading block for a possible upgrade from Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green, especially considering the possible showdown with the Lakers in the playoffs. To determine the length and size that the Lakers can throw at you during a series, you may need to seek additional help in color. The Kings may already want to cash out at Dewayne Dedmon, and he could be a cheap candidate, hoping that he would regain his form in a better team in Atlanta.

# 2: Kawhi's process pays off

Leonard knows what he needs to get his best playoff time and the Clippers have been fully involved in this plan. This led to a title for Toronto a year ago and could also do so for LA that year. His health, more than any possible supplement they could make in the next two months, will be the biggest factor in whether or not they are contenders for the title.

While the Lakers effectively pushed themselves between a stone and a hard place with the public statement that despite two stars, both of whom suffer from long-lasting complaints, the Clippers did the opposite. They were aware of how they will deal with Leonard's knee / quad problem and so far it has been difficult to argue with the results. In May and June, they hope he's in the best shape possible, which, as we've seen before, makes him as dangerous as any player in the NBA.

# 3: Montrezl and Pat never change

I'm not too worried about that, but it has to be said how critical they are both to this team and I think this is more related to # 1 than anything else. Whatever the clippers do to improve the squad, they still need to be able to use these two players who are so complementary to what Kawhi and Paul George and Lou Williams do as attack catalysts. Harrell feasts on the sidelines as the dominant Rollman over the one who handles the ball. Despite their small traditional size, the Clippers are one of the best rebound teams, thanks in large part to Harrell and Beverley's efforts – Beverley had a huge offensive board late against the Lakers.

There are times when Beverley's gunshots can stop the crime. Therefore, it would be a welcome addition if you decide to look for a security guard. At the same time, you have to have him on the floor almost too late because he is defensive. LeBron chased Beverley on the defensive against the Lakers to avoid final possession, but since Beverley is who he is, he did the crucial striptease to win. Exchanging Beverley for almost everyone else – except Jrue Holiday – would give up a lot of what makes this team what it is.

