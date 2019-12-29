“Loonshots” and phase transitions are the key to innovation, physicist argues

Loading...

Expand / Vannevar Bush sitting at his desk, circa 1940-1944. During the administration of President Franklin Roosevelt, Bush built a national scientific policy based on a new structure to innovate quickly and effectively.

Few people these days are familiar with the name of Vannevar Bush, an engineer who played an important role in promoting the development of key technologies that helped the Allied Forces win World War II. He also led a very influential federal report, Science: The Endless Frontier. Presented to President Theodore Roosevelt in 1945, the report advocated federal funding for basic science research, calling it "the pacemaker of technological progress." It shaped the national scientific policy in the USA. UU. For decades and helped usher in an unprecedented explosion of scientific and technological innovation that drives the economy. (On the negative side, Bush had a very dim view of the humanities, including the history of science, and the social sciences.)

Physicist Safi Bahcall first heard about Vannevar Bush when he joined the Advisory Council of the President on Scientific Technology in 2011, responsible for producing a version of that 1945 report for the 21st century. The experience fits very well with his long-standing interest in the arc of human thought throughout history, and his experience as a biotechnology physicist and entrepreneur. (Bahcall comes by his physics in good faith: his father is the late John Bahcall, best known for helping to solve the problem of solar neutrinos.) The result: a new intriguing theory on the promotion of innovation, based on physics of phase transitions, which led to his first popular science book: Loonshots: How to nurture crazy ideas that win wars, cure diseases and transform industries.

"I think business people are really tired of the thousands of more or less identical business books produced each year, saying more or less the same," Bahcall told Ars about his new approach to the subject. "And most economists have never seen the inside of a real company, so their models have no connection to reality. I am in the middle of a very strange Venn diagram of someone with experience in condensed matter physics, someone with business experience, someone who likes to tell stories and likes to think about the story. "

According to Bahcall, the most significant advances come from what he calls "shots", as opposed to "franchises": ideas that seem a bit crazy and, therefore, are often discarded immediately, and anyone who defends this will label as deranged. There are two kinds. An instant S-type shot introduces a novel business model strategy that nobody believes can make money. When Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1962, for example, he did it in a small town away from major cities, challenging conventional thinking about the best locations for major retail stores. Walmart is now the world's largest corporation by revenue, according to the Fortune Global 500 list.

Enlarge / The original Walton & # 39; s Five and Dime Store by Sam Walton in Bentonville, Arkansas, now serves as the Walmart Museum

A P-type remote shot presents a new product or technology that nobody thinks works. Business leaders once thought that the phone was little more than a toy, and foolishly stopped investing in what would become the Bell Telephone Company. Similarly, the design of physicist Robert H. Goddard for a liquid fuel rocket in the 1920s was rejected by academic and military experts at that time. Decades later, his invention helped usher in the era of spaceflight.

According to Bahcall, understanding the science of phase transitions can nurture faster and better shots, so that groups can achieve a harmonious balance between radical innovation (distance shooting) and "operational excellence" (stable franchises) ). Instead of trying to change the corporate culture, he argues that small changes in the structure can help transform the behavior of the group, just as making small structural changes in a material can change its phase (water freezes on ice or evaporates as steam). That was the secret of Vannevar Bush's success: the US military culture. UU. He resisted taking risks with radical new ideas, so instead of trying to change the culture, he changed the structure, creating a separate branch of research (which eventually led to the establishment of DARPA), where those radical ideas of "high risk and high profit "could find a home.

Bahcall's theory is based on three fundamental concepts familiar to any condensed matter physicist: phase separation, dynamic equilibrium and critical mass. Two phases cannot coexist in an organization, say, be good at shooting (for example, original independent films) versus excelling in franchises (for example, Marvel Cinematic Universe), unless they are on the critical edge of a phase transition. "On the cusp of a phase transition, the ice blocks coexist with bags of liquid," he writes. The phases separate but remain connected, circulating from side to side to maintain a state of dynamic equilibrium, staggering to the edge of chaos. Ars sat down with Bahcall to learn a little more about his intriguing new theory.

Ars Technica: Most people associate the critical threshold of a phase transition with the 2000 sales success of Malcolm Gladwell, The Tipping Point. How does your book differ from the taking of Gladwell, almost 20 years later?

Bahcall: The turning point is simply a qualitative discussion of the concept that the dissemination of ideas is governed by a phase transition. That is well known in the literature, and (Gladwell's book) weaves popular stories around the concept that the spread of ideas is like the spread of a virus. Gladwell pioneered the idea of ​​translating academic science through compelling personal stories for a popular audience. That field, which was N = 1 when it did, is now N = 5,000 people imitating it.

Enlarge / Robert H. Goddard, grouped against the cold weather of March 16, 1926, supports the launch of his most notable invention: the first liquid-fuel rocket, an example of a "P-type" firing.

But there is no new underlying theory there. Loonshots is written by a scientist and is based on an underlying original theory that has not existed in the world of economics. No one has ever suggested the concept of an organization that has a phase transition based on underlying incentives. People have been working on this problem literally for 200 years, since Adam Smith first asked: "Well, how could incentives affect behavior in organizations?" There is an underlying academic document that I could write, which is essentially Appendix B of the book. the model. Here is why it is reasonable. Here is why I am making these approaches, and this is how you analyze this model. And this is what you get from him.

Ars: Let's talk for a moment about "disruptive innovation" versus "shots", because they draw a distinction between these two concepts.

Bahcall: Many people are tired of hearing about disruptive innovation. The defect with that is that it is a retrospective problem. Disruptive innovation has to do with the effects of something in a market. If you talk about a new idea, the market could be two years, five years, ten years or 20 years away. The biggest flaw is that if it is a very early idea, any experienced entrepreneur knows that he has no idea where it will be, not only within a year, but even next week. It could be transformed into something totally different. Then you talk about disruptive innovation to analyze history. Otherwise, we should remove that word from the dictionary.

A distance shot is about proving an embedded belief, those things you are sure of (as a manager or business leader who runs any type of group) are absolutely true about your world, your market, your products. But what if you are wrong? Do you want to know about that new idea about a bullet that comes to mind or do you want to feed shots to challenge your beliefs?

Ars: How does the concept of phase transitions in physics translate into a viable model for human organizations?

Bahcall: The underlying idea is that there are phases of human organization driven by the underlying interactions. So, every time you organize people in a group, the only prerequisite you need is that there is a mission for that group and a reward system, which means an incentive system linked to that mission.

To a general public it may seem a little crazy. How could you apply physics to people? But it really is no different from the economy. A market is only people who interact with incentives. Buyers want to get the lowest price and sellers want to get the highest price. Those are the rules of interaction. The laws of supply and demand, or the "invisible hand" of the market, simply arise from those rules. I'm just taking economics and applying it to a different system: an organization.

If you are interacting within an organization, they are not buyers and sellers, they are employees and managers. And instead of buying and selling goods, who want higher or lower prices, they want to maximize their incentives, their reward systems. It is really the intersection of three things: organizational behavior, economics and physics. Physics is only presented as a way of thinking about collective behavior in a language that economists do not usually think. Ultimately, this is a subdiscipline of the economy, the organizational economy, which includes the influence of incentives within an organization.

The tools or techniques of phase transitions are a simple set of shortcuts to extract useful information from a system. You have people in this organization building. You make a simple model. The goal is to make a model that keeps it simple, but not simplistic. You want to capture enough underlying interaction to be able to test the characteristics of the system that interests you, but not so much that the problem becomes insoluble. So that was what I did. I found a not very complicated model of an organization and the incentives within an organization that was manageable.

Ars: Can you explain how the organizational structure changes and a Can the phase transition occur as a company grows in size?

Bahcall: Every time you organize people in a group, you instantly create two forces on any individual member of that group. One is their participation in the result of the project they are working on. And the other are the advantages of rank within the hierarchy. So, if you are a group of two people, suppose each person has a 50 percent stake in the result. Whether you call A or B, the captain and co-captain, is irrelevant. If the project works, everyone is happy, and if it fails, they are depressed and unemployed. With four people, he now has a 25 percent stake. You will probably have a team captain and three team members, but it still doesn't matter much.

But when you have a hundred people, your bet becomes, say, 1 percent. You cannot have a person with 99 people reporting them. That just doesn't work. Then you have a CEO, five VPs, 25 SVPs, and the rest are associates or worker bees. Now, if your bet is 1 percent, what is your reward for being promoted? It is probably more than 1 percent. Suddenly we had a change. Somewhere between four and one hundred, there is a change in the balance between these two forces.

That is the phase transition. That is the qualitative aspect. You can write down what that looks more mathematically, with realistic incentives. You get cash: that's what increases your base salary in the hierarchy. And you get equity. That is your bet. Write those two terms and then see what the equilibrium point is, where the derivative is zero. That gives you the equivalent of the critical point. It also tells you what controls that size. Those are the dials you can adjust. By increasing the size, it is effectively making a more innovative group.

Enlarge / Safi Bahcall applies the tools and techniques of phase transitions to achieve scientific and technological advances.

Ars: It also talks about how to have a "system mentality," as opposed to a "result mentality," can help an organization maintain a balance between radical innovation and operational excellence.

Bahcall: I took that idea from one of the books (of the great chess master) Gary Kasparov. The process that helped him achieve world champion status is that, when he lost a game, he not only analyzed why a particular movement was bad. That is a results strategy. Why didn't my result achieve what I wanted? A more interesting level is an upward step, where you observe the process behind the decision. Why did you make that decision? What set of rules did you follow? That has influence far beyond that single movement. It could be applied to hundreds or thousands of games in the future.

Now let's translate that to teams, groups or companies. A team launches a product. The product fails in the market. Some teams will say: "Very well, let's sit down and find out what happened here," post mortem. "Well, this product didn't have this feature. Our competitor clearly had that feature. It was superior. So let's make sure that the next time we launch a product we see these features and don't launch it until it's at least as good as our competitor." . That is the lazy, low-level mentality of results.

The most sophisticated level goal is, how do we arrive at the decision as a group? If you use that as an opportunity to analyze your decision-making system within a company, you can gain much more influence. If you want to maintain this delicate balance between shots and franchises, you must understand the process by which you make those decisions. The key to the success of that system is to keep life to the limit, to maintain the balance between these two groups. To keep life to the limit, on the cusp of the phase transition, your system must be constantly probing.