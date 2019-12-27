Looking to return a gift? These are the holiday return policies of each store

Loading...

The sound of jingle bells and the smell of Christmas cookies have been left behind, but some gifts can still be returned for one reason or another. Amazon Amazon offers a 30-day return policy for purchases throughout the year, but extends during the holiday season. All items shipped between November 1 and December 31 can be returned for a full refund until January 31, 2020. AppleApple offers a 14-day return policy from the time of receipt. AT&TDevices can be returned or exchanged within 14 days after the date of purchase or shipment if sent from the date the equipment was shipped. Best Buy Best Buy offers a 15-day return policy on most products, except cell phones, cell tablets and portable devices that have a 14-day return policy. During the holidays, almost all purchases made during November and December can be returned until January 14, 2020. The exceptions to this extended return policy are cell phones, cell tablets, mobile devices, AppleCare monthly plans and major appliances. GameStopNew items and defective products can be returned or exchanged up to 30 days after purchase. Items used must be returned within seven days. The Home Depot Most new merchandise sold by The Home Depot that has not been opened can be returned within 90 days after purchase, unless otherwise stated in the exceptions to the return policy linked above. Home Depot credit card owners can return within 365 days from the date of purchase. Old Navy Items purchased in Old Navy can be returned within 45 days. During the holiday season, items purchased between November 1 and December 24 may be returned before January 15, 2020, or 45 days after purchase, whichever occurs later. Online purchases must be received before January 15, 2020, or 45 days after purchase, again whichever is later. Objective Most unopened items sold by Target under new conditions and returned within 90 days can be exchanged or refunded. It will be returned, although it is strongly recommended to keep the original packaging of the item for the first 90 days. During the holidays, items with a 14 or 30 day return window will have the "start" date moved to December 26 and can be returned before January 10, 2020. Items with a 14 day return window They can be returned until January 10, while items with a 30-day return window can now be returned until January 25. Items with a 90-day return window still have the same return date they would normally have had. Verizon Verizon normally allows wireless devices and accessories to be returned or exchanged within 14 days of purchase. However, the return policy is extended during the holidays, and items purchased between November 28 and December 31, 2019 can be exch Anged or returned until January 15, 2020. Returning or changing a wireless device comes with a $ 50 restocking fee (excluding Hawaii).

The sound of jingle bells and the smell of Christmas cookies have been left behind, but some gifts can still be returned for one reason or another.

Amazon

Amazon offers a 30-day return policy for purchases throughout the year, but extends it during the holiday season. All items shipped between November 1 and December 31 can be returned for a full refund until January 31, 2020.

Apple

Apple offers a 14-day return policy from the moment of receipt.

AT&T

Devices can be returned or exchanged within 14 days after the date of purchase or shipment if shipped from the date the equipment was shipped.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers a 15-day return policy on most products, with the exception of cell phones, cell tablets and portable devices that have a 14-day return policy.

During the holidays, almost all purchases made during November and December can be returned until January 14, 2020. The exceptions to this extended return policy are cell phones, cell tablets, mobile devices, AppleCare monthly plans and major appliances.

GameStop

New items and defective products can be returned or exchanged up to 30 days after purchase. Items used must be returned within seven days.

The warehouse of the House

Most new merchandise sold by The Home Depot that has not been opened can be returned within 90 days of purchase, unless stated in the exceptions to the return policy linked above. Home Depot credit card owners can return within 365 days from the date of purchase.

Old navy

Items purchased in Old Navy can be returned within 45 days. During the holiday season, items purchased between November 1 and December 24 may be returned before January 15, 2020, or 45 days after purchase, whichever occurs later. Online purchases must be received before January 15, 2020, or 45 days after purchase, again whichever is later.

objective

Most unopened items sold by Target under new conditions and returned within 90 days can be exchanged or refunded.

Walmart

Most items purchased at Walmart can be returned, although it is strongly recommended to keep the original packaging of the item for the first 90 days.

During the holidays, items with a 14 or 30 day return window will have the "start" date moved to December 26 and can be returned before January 10, 2020. Items with a 14 day return window may Returned until January 10, while items with a 30-day return window can now be returned until January 25. Items with a 90-day return window will still have the same return date they normally would have had.

Verizon

Verizon normally allows wireless devices and accessories to be returned or exchanged within 14 days of purchase.

However, the return policy is extended during the holidays, and items purchased between November 28 and December 31, 2019 can be exchanged or returned until January 15, 2020. The return or exchange of a device Wireless carries a restocking fee of $ 50 (excluding Hawaii).

. (tagsToTranslate) bhnd (t) Christmas (t) purchases (t) returns (t) video