Lone Newfoundlander spends Christmas in Australia and helps fight forest fires

While the rest of Canada was wrapping gifts and preparing for the holidays with his family, Joe Russell from Corner Brook, N.L. spent Christmas dinner a few time zones away from his wife and children.

He is one of dozens of highly skilled Canadian firefighters who have responded to a call for help from their Australian counterparts to fight devastating fires across the country.

"My wife and daughters helped me a lot to come here to come and help," said Russell from Australia.

He is also the only Canadian from Newfoundland and Labrador. With an assignment of 38 days, he is expected to return at the end of January.

“I was the only one available for the role I was looking for.Russell said in an interview with Global News on Friday.

Russell, a wildfire training specialist from the Newfoundland Department of Fisheries and Land Resources, arrived in Australia four days before Christmas and was taken to Lithgow, a city in New South Wales, 140 kilometers west of Sydney.

A brush fire burns near the Lithgow Correctional Center site in Marrangaroo, New South Wales, Australia, on December 19, 2019 in this picture from social media.

Department of Justice New South Wales (NSW) / via REUTERS

His role? Cooperation with the Lithgow Fire Control Center as a logistician.

"Logistics takes care of everything related to fire-fighting (fire-fighting) food, lunch and meal support for all members of the fire and incident management team, as well as securing accommodation for everyone," he said.

West Kelownas Valhalla Helicopters help Australia with fires

"People come and go every day, there are always different numbers. So it is a juggling act that ensures that everyone has the right meals and accommodations, and of course any support for the incident in terms of equipment and the like."

Several Australian states have been hit by fire in recent weeks. Eight deaths were associated with the flames, including two volunteer firefighters.

Bush fires have destroyed more than four million hectares – more than the site burned by California fires in 2019.

While violent bush fires surrounded the capital on Friday, Australian officials told reporters they focused on protecting aquatic plants, pumping stations, pipes, and other infrastructure.

Canada has mutual aid agreements with Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Mexico and South Africa and has received fire-fighting assistance in the past.

"Canada is only returning the favor of sending resources to Australia, and they have expressed interest in needing help to deal with their fires, " Said Russell.

A Newfoundland and Labrador government press release dated December 20, 2019 explains that the posting is "at no cost" to the province, as the related costs are covered under the agreement between the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center and Australian officials ,

Dealing with a fire down under is not significantly different from home operations, he said. They run for 13 hours a day and are briefed every morning and evening.

Given the dry conditions, he expects a long summer for the Australian authorities fighting the flames.

"Trees burn very, very hot and produce a lot of embers," said Russell.

It is also his first time in Australia. He wasn't home, had a Christmas dinner with others, and watched his children open gifts on FaceTime on Christmas Eve.

Despite the serious nature of his visit, Russell also managed to enjoy the sight of kangaroos flitting around his temporary job.

"They run everywhere behind the fire department and in the early morning," he said with a smile. "It's kind of cute."

– With files from Reuters

