London and the surrounding area under winter weather Travel advice – London

The last day of 2019 will be a stormy one for London, Ont. and the environment.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel guide for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as for eastern and western Middlesex County.

The advisory applies to Tuesday morning and early afternoon. It stems from an eastward snowstorm affecting much of southwestern Ontario.

Those affected by Tuesday's advice can observe short heavy snowfalls and poor visibility, but snow accumulations are limited to a few centimeters at most.

Forecasters also expect gusts of wind up to 70 km / h.

