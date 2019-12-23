Locked: we've seen enough, Drew Lock is the future in Denver

Loading...

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Is it too early to wonder if the Broncos should even play Drew Lock at the end of the season against the Raiders next weekend? What if he gets hurt?

Too soon?

Maybe. Get Drew Lock to start over: as head of the NFL – It's probably a good idea. Every moment of experience cannot hurt, especially given that Lock is the future in Denver.

So is. I've seen enough. The lock is a lock. Draft another quarterback? Why bother? Give that man a new left tackle, please. Lock is the boy.

He is 3-1 as the holder of the Broncos. He recovered very well after his first hit on the road, losing (ugly) in KC and then shook him like he was nothing, with 25-33 to 192 and a touchdown against the Lions for the victory. He also came from behind in the second half to win, don't underestimate those wins that come from behind. Yes, it's the Lions and not the Patriots or the 49ers, but a victory is a victory is a victory. As everyone will tell you in the NFL, these things are hard to find.

But registration and numbers really shouldn't matter so much. It is the vision test that I should. He makes all the pitches. He plays with these feet if necessary. He avoids the rush. He prefers to score than kick. Some call him gunman; I call it a game creator … tə-ˈmā- (ˌ) tō …

It is a very fine line: the gunman comes with a negative connotation; Playmaker assumes that plays are being made, but whatever happens, Lock is not willing to sit down and take sacks (wing Joe Flacco) or lead a dink and dunk offensive (wing Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum). Lock, or that seems our sample size of four games, will not give up the plays (wing Brett Favre, John Elway). Before Lock, when was the last time you thought the Broncos had a chance when they faced third and long or fourth chances?

The lock represents hope. Both in unfavorable situations of low and distance, as in general.

Lock has an arrogance that we haven't seen since Peyton Manning. Of course, Lock's trust comes from a different place than PFM, that kind of chutzpah only comes from being the best that ever existed, but anyway, the creation is there.

"He has done it, and I hate to say the same word, he has that loot," said deep Justin Simmons about Lock after Sunday's victory over the Lions. "He is a natural leader. The boys want to follow him, and he has that contagious spirit."

Do you hear that? It is worth following the Broncos quarterback, either Justin Simmons, Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay or Joe Fan.

On December 1, there were 19,094 non-performances in the Broncos-Chargers game at Empower Field. He was 33 degrees outside, and the Broncos chased him until Saturday to announce that Lock would begin for the first time. On Sunday, four weeks later, it was 67 degrees outside, and it was no surprise when No. 3 came out as the Denver opener, by the way, about 10,000 more appeared. Yes, the weather played an important role, but the whole city cannot see enough of Drew Lock. Both crowds understood that the playoffs were (are) out of reach. The pre-Christmas crowd was there to see the gift he is about to continue giving, which, by the way, won both games.

Gunmen Brett Favre and John Elway went to the Super Bowl in their sixth and fourth year respectively. Given the young core that already surrounds Lock, and the few years between now and, say 2022, to sign and / or write the missing pieces that Chris Harris Jr. referred to last week, it is quite safe to move on and book a plane tickets and hotel reservations for Super Bowl 55 (his uncle Stan will host the Super Bowl after the 2022 season, you know … and Denver, led by Drew Lock, will be there).

Premature? Maybe I'm getting ahead. But for the first time in a long time, hope fills the air in Denver.

And that is because one thing is certain: Drew Lock is, for all intents and purposes, the future of Broncos football.

As it should be.