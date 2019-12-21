Local codes need a vision of the 2020s as the flow becomes a torrent

Loading...

Channel Nine started the decade by spreading its pillars of NRL and cricket, and ended the decade with NRL and tennis. Seven had AFL and tennis, and finished with AFL and cricket.

Foxtel, via Fox Sports, had a few sports channels, but in 2019 at least seven channels were running at once, including Fox Footy, Fox League and Fox Cricket, plus ESPN 1 and 2, and Eurosport and Chelsea TV and so on . .

But, revealingly, Foxtel is also now broadcasting almost all of this sport on a streaming service launched in 2018 called Kayo.

And this is where we are headed in the 2020s.

By the end of the next decade, there will be no more Foxtel boxes in any home in Australia. Just as taxis have been replaced by Uber and Kodak has been monitored by digital cameras, TV streaming will kill the life of 25 years of cable TV in this country.

The way people look at sport is changing fast.Credit: Getty

And over the next decade, this will have huge ripple effects on all sports.

Starting at the top, the next round of NRL and AFL television rights negotiations will be unlike those of the past, when they were fairly predictable. It worked like this: the Nine and Seven channels were courted by sports and ultimately one of them reached an agreement with Foxtel (Fox Sports) and the spoils were split and we left for five or six years.

Foxtel will no longer be in quite the same position in the future. His revenue base is rapidly shrinking as he tries to cling to overpaid subscribers against cheaper streaming competitors. Even his own Kayo service, at $ 25 a month, underestimates himself. A basic Foxtel subscription now costs around $ 50, but was well over $ 100 over the decade, especially if you've never called them before.

But without League and AFL, Fox Sports dies – and its bosses know it.

For free-to-air networks, the big sports are loss leaders: millions and millions to buy the rights and the same to finance the broadcasting proper. Not everything can be recovered by advertising. But it catches the eye on the networks, who then hope to watch their news service and are convinced to watch MAFS or My Kitchen Rules via endless promotions.

Could Netflix cover major Australian sports in the future?

The common belief is that even the big sports are in a haircut this decade when they renegotiate their broadcast deals.

To avoid haircuts, all sports snuggle up against the three commercial networks and Optus and Netflix and Amazon Prime and Apple TV and …

Some may think that the NRL, for example, would be foolish to broadcast its matches via the Amazon Prime app.

It would be a very short-sighted vision. Streaming apps could be big players. At $ 7.99 a month, an Amazon Prime subscription is nothing. By the end of the next decade, I guarantee that streaming services will have the rights to the big sports in this country because watching TV through an app will be the norm.

Consumers will not blink. Teens will now be in their 20s by 2029 and their loyalty to the TV brand will be non-existent.

I recently wanted to buy a golf club in the United States. I found it on Amazon. They then said they would send it to me for free if I tested Amazon Prime. So I did it.

The golf club arrived in three days from Kentucky and we, as a family, were watching Jack Ryan on Amazon via our Apple TV.

It's happening and sport shouldn't be afraid of change.

Expect an American sale where a network won't have everything. Thursday evening, NRL could be on Amazon Prime, Friday on Channel Nine, Saturday on Kayo, Sunday afternoon on Channel Seven.

Second-tier sports, for lack of a better expression, are the most vulnerable: rugby, the A-League, the NBL. The big players will offer them less, but maybe one of the new players will offer them an opportunity they can't resist.

Rugby being broadcast on Optus doesn't need to be as scary as it sounds.

The use of streaming services does not scare consumers – and it should not scare sportspeople.

Neil Breen is a sports reporter for the Sydney News Team of 9News Australia

Most seen in sport

Loading