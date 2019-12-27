Lleyton Hewitt wants revenge on Canada after Australia's Davis Cup defeat

Loading...

When asked if he wanted revenge for Canada, Hewitt said: "Absolutely. They [Australia] will be ready to go when they walk on the ground. [But] I think that on paper, this is the most difficult group there is. We have not done "I do not have much luck with the draw. Every game will be tough in Brisbane, but I think it's a great preparation for their Australian Open. "

Hewitt supported Australia to reach the 24-team ATP Cup final to be held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from January 3 to 12. After the group stages take place over six days, the top eight countries will compete in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Sydney.

Progress will be easier said than done. Zverev orchestrated Germany’s Davis Cup victory over Australia on the same field in Brisbane in 2018, while Shapovalov is still buzzing with Canada's recent success against hosts.

And world number 6 Tsitsipas, 21, arguably arrives as the best player in the world after becoming the sixth youngest champion in the ATP finals in November.

However, Hewitt said de Minaur was ready to shine among the brightest stars in the sport. The world number 18 is shaping up as the hosts' advantage after winning its three singles matches in the Davis Cup last month, including its clash with Shapovalov, who is ranked three places higher.

"The group is full of the next generation of stars. These are the guys who will be competing in the Grand Slam tournaments in the next five to ten years," said Hewitt.

"And I think Alex played some of his best tennis games in the recent Davis Cup. He beat Shapovalov in one of the best games I have seen two young players play since long time. I expect Alex to come back. "

AAP