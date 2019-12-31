LL Cool J New Q-Tip Produced Music 2020

Loading...

With A Tribe Called Quest officially in the rearview mirror, Q-Tip seems to have a lot more time – and he uses it. When the engine became famous for Tribe in the early 90s, Q-Tip acted as much behind the scenes as a producer as a rapper and it looks like it has returned to this role with all its might. Earlier this year, he produced Danny Brown's new album Uknowhatimsayin? and in 2020 he'll connect again with another hip hop pioneer and an artist from Queens to create new music: LL Cool J.

Don't call it a comeback. LL has not made much new music since 2013, but is present in the entertainment industry, where he hosts the Lip Sync Battle show and stars in NCIS: Los Angeles. He was honored by the Kennedy Center in 2017 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. However, it looks like he never lost his passion for his first love, rapping. Earlier this year, he signed a new contract with his former label Def Jam Records and announced via Twitter that he had new music on the way.

"I just started recording new music that was produced by my little brother Q-Tip," he wrote. "I'm releasing this new music on Def Jam." This is exciting news for fans of his old school classics like Radio, Bigger And Deffer and Mama Said Knock You Out, all of which came out on Def Jam at the end of the year. 80s and early 90s and helped define the emerging direction and sound of hip-hop. Since then, LL has developed into a major player in pop culture, which, in addition to its regular shows, also includes several stations where the Grammy Awards are presented. With the help of Q-Tip, he may be able to update his sound again and find a way to blend into the modern rap landscape – and stand out from it.

