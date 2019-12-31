Lizzo, Travis Scott, Big Thief

Loading...

In recent years, Barack Obama has made it his personal tradition to share lists of his favorite things at the end of the year. In the past few days, he has revealed the books and films that he enjoyed the most in 2019, and today he has shared his list of his favorite songs of the year.

This year's list spans a wide range of styles and includes songs by Bruce Springsteen, Big Thief, Lizzo, Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Sharon Van Etten, DaBaby and others. Obama, while sharing the list, wrote, "From hip hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to support your company on a long drive or help you start a workout, I hope a title or two will do the trick here. "

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you are looking for something to take your company on a long drive or help you start a workout, then I hope a title or two will do the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

The former president has become a consistent source of playlists in recent years. In August, he shared a summer mix that prompted Maggie Rogers (whose “Burning” was on the list and also on the new list) to share a video of her excited screeching. His 2018 year-end list was a diverse mix that included pieces by Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Ashley McBryde, Leon Bridges, Kurt Vile, and Courtney Barnett. His 2017 list included U2, Travis Scott, Bruce Springsteen and Kendrick Lamar.

Look for Obama's favorite songs from 2019 above and his favorite books and films below.

At the end of 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual favorites list that made the last year a little brighter. We'll start with books today – films and music will be released soon. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

Next up are my favorite films and TV shows from 2019. Of course there is also American Factory, a film by our own production company Higher Ground, which was recently nominated for an Oscar. Here is the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Indie (t) Music (t) Pop (t) Barack Obama (t) Big Thief (t) Dababy (t) Lil Nas x (t) Lizzo (t) Maggie Rogers (t) the national (t) travis scott