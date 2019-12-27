Lizzo named Artist of the Year for the Associated Press

Loading...

Lizzo performs with dancers in 2018. (David Lee, WikiMeida)

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Revolutionary singer-rapper Lizzo has been named Artist of the Year by the Associated Press.

Voted by the organizers of the press cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like "Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell". Although she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo abandoned her debut on the big labels, "Cuz I Love You", this year and the success made her the best candidate for the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she is vying for eight honors.

Apart from music, Lizzo conquered the fans for having favored the positivity of the body and denounced the shame of fats. Her live performances were revered, and the 31-year-old classical flautist worked as a freelance and touring artist for years. She played with Prince on her 2014 album “Plectrumelectrum”, released two years before her death.

Lizzo also starred in the movie "Hustlers", opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, and voiced a character in the animated picture "UglyDolls".

Lizzo has also been named Artist of the Year by Time magazine.

