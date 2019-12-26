Liz Cheney indecisive, Lummis dominates Wyoming Senate race

Loading...

Cynthia Lummis (courtesy Lummis campaign for Wyoming)

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – As Liz Cheney ponders whether to run for a seat in the United States Senate, the race has so far only had one well-known candidate: Cynthia Lummis, a Republican and one of only three women to hold Wyoming's only one. Headquarters of the American house.

1976 Miss Frontier – who used equestrian skills to become a high-level ambassador for the famous rodeo Cheyenne Frontier Days – Lummis pursued a political career that included 14 years in the Wyoming Legislative Assembly, two terms as treasurer of state and four terms of congressman.

Recently, she got the ear of President Donald Trump, discussing best practices for grazing cattle on public land in the American West, while interviewing in person, twice, for the Secretary of State. # 39; Interior, a job she didn’t get.

"I raised the question of the importance of what grazing is a very, very important improvement in the quality of plants and soil," said Lummis in a recent interview with the Associated Press. "The funny thing is that he let me explain it. And he seemed interested."

She marveled at how a nervous girl at the idea of ​​showing cattle in 4-H competitions would grow up to speak to the president of the Oval Office.

Few would try to beat Lummis, 65, and his long political experience, but those who could include Cheney, who plans to announce in early 2020 whether she will run for the Senate.

Cheney has quickly reached the third GOP executive position in the United States House since being elected to the seat of Wyoming's only home in 2016, 38 years after his father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, got this job.

Barbara Cubin became the first member of Parliament for Wyoming in 1995. No woman has been elected to the United States Senate in Wyoming.

It was Lummis who authorized Liz Cheney to go to the office leaving Congress to take care of her family's rearing and other business interests after the death of her husband in 2014.

"There were many – many – unfinished business I was trying to deal with in Washington during my last term," said Lummis. “It was a challenge. It was also exhausting. "

Four-term Republican senator Mike Enzi announced his retirement weeks before the death of his father Doran Lummis in May at age 91.

Her father encouraged her to run for the open seat, she said.

"He said," You have to do this. You must run for this seat in the Senate, ”said Lummis. "I watched it carefully and decided that the time was right."

Former member of the fiscally conservative Freedom Caucus in the House, Lummis said that another big motivation is to try to reduce the federal deficit.

"I was a fiscal hawk. I will be a tax hawk in an environment where tax hawks are getting less and less, quite frankly, "said Lummis.

She said she would also advocate for greater state and local government involvement in decisions affecting western public lands and promote energy development on those lands.

Lummis announced its campaign in July. So far, the only other candidates are geologist Mark Armstrong and Wyoming Army National Guard veteran Joshua Wheeler, both little-known Republicans.

Lummis said she enjoyed the past few months of the low pressure campaign. She took the time to meet old friends from the Wyoming Legislative Assembly, bathe in hot springs in the resort town of Thermopolis, and visit her farm in the West Star Valley of the Wyoming.

While Cheney might be the favorite because of her profile, Lummis will also have a solid base of supporters in Wyoming, said Jim King, professor of political science at the University of Wyoming.

"With Lummis, we already have a big name in there," said King on Thursday.

Other reputable potential Republican candidates include GOP investor and national donor Foster Friess, who said in a recent email that he overcame low name recognition in 2018 to finish second. with a six-way gubernatorial primary.

"The last time we entered the race with 119 days to go – so it wouldn't surprise anyone if my decision came later," wrote Friess.

Former Governor Matt Mead, a Republican who left office in early 2019, won't be in the mix, saying he is satisfied with looking after his ranch in southeastern Wyoming.

Lummis didn't seem intimidated by potentially facing Friess or Cheney, noting that she had already beaten better funded opponents. She added that she would focus less on the State Department and national defense issues than Cheney.

“I focus a lot more on Wyoming and the United States – focused on natural resources, of course. These are the problems that I know and that I love, "said Lummis.

Cheney even refused to hint at his future plans at a recent press conference, but spokesperson Jeremy Adler said in an email that Wyomingites are "deeply patriotic" and want to strengthen national defense , support American troops and treat veterans.

"Our delegation in Washington is small, and anyone who cannot – or cannot – manage national security and foreign policy issues will not be able to effectively represent the people of Wyoming in the House or the Senate," Adler wrote.

Follow Mead Gruver on https://twitter.com/meadgruver