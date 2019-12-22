Living in the post-inflationary era is not fun

Loading...

And a high demand for goods and services is good because it means the economy is growing and employers also need workers to help produce more goods and services. Employment is increasing and unemployment is decreasing.

Lowe therefore wants to see higher prices simply because they are a way to end the decline in unemployment. What is more, the increased demand for labor from employers relative to its supply makes labor – especially skilled labor – more scarce and therefore exerts upward pressure on its price, otherwise known as wages.

And, as he often says, Lowe would like employers to pay higher wages than they do, because consumer spending – consumer demand – is so low at the moment, mainly because wages are rising barely faster than consumer prices, and real wages are the main thing that drives consumer spending.

Does all this make sense? Good – because now I'm going to give you the most complicated answer. Admittedly, although strong demand is good for the economy, it would be better if the supply was just as strong, which means that we could have growth in employment and standard of living without inflation?

This makes sense in principle, but not in practice. Macroeconomics managers believe that we need a little inflation, but not too much. For two reasons. First, even if you find this difficult to credit, economists are sure that our consumer price index (like the CPIs of other countries) overestimates inflation.

This is because official statisticians are not able to identify all cases where prices rise not only because the costs of the business have increased, but because the quality of the product has been improved. If this is the case, aiming for a measured inflation rate of zero would force you to tighten the economy enough for real inflation to be below zero – that is, – say that prices would drop.

The second reason is that sometimes, when the economy grows too strongly, wages rise too much, prompting companies to fire workers. The problem is that workers hate to see their wages cut. But if you have a bit of inflation in the system, you can cut wages in real terms just by skipping an annual wage increase, which workers find less unpleasant.

When the Reserve Bank set its inflation target in the early 1990s, it set 2 to 3% per year ("on average over the medium term"). She believed that such a range would solve both problems and insisted that such a target range constituted "practical price stability".

But things in our economy and in all advanced economies have changed a lot since the 1990s. Demand has been chronically weak relative to supply since the global financial crisis and, therefore, inflation rates have been below target everywhere.

Some people have suggested that we move to a lower, more realistic target range, but Lowe has resisted, arguing that it would lower companies 'and workers' expectations of inflation, which further exacerbates our low demand problem. He may be right.

But now try this thought. Inflation is 1.7% per year, while wages rise by 2.2% and workers are not at all happy. Several senior economists agree with my contention that if we could wield a magic wand and increase inflation and wages by, say, 2 percentage points, so that wages would increase by 4.2%, workers would be much less unhappy.

Why? Due to a phenomenon that economists talked about a lot in the 60s, but which is rarely mentioned today, called "monetary illusion". People who are not economists always forget to factor in inflation. If this is the case, the era of very low inflation is not much fun.

Ross Gittins is the economic editor of the Herald.

