Liverpool face threat from Jamie Vardy in full post-Christmas match streak

"It's hard to defend, always on the shoulder … playing the offside line, really dangerous. The only thing you can do is to prevent him from passing and that's what we let's go try.

"But Leicester is not just Jamie Vardy. Brendan has done a great job there and it is a true first class team. The quality they have is exceptional", added L & # 39; # 39; German.

Klopp will need to build on his strengths in depth as midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injured his ankle in overtime victory over Flamengo in the World Cup final clubs in Qatar.

With Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Brazilian Fabinho all on the sidelines, Joe Gomez is likely to associate Virgil van Dijk at the center of the defense.

Manchester United, delighted with their defeat at Watford on Sunday, are at home against Newcastle United, a match which could see Paul Pogba return to the starting lineup.

The French midfielder, injured in his ankle since September, came to replace Watford but was able to start against Steve Bruce.

Paul Pogba plans full return for Manchester United against Newcastle.Credit:Getty

"He is the best all-round midfielder in the world," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who admits that it can be difficult to appoint a specific midfielder position for the former player. of Juventus.

"He can play all the roles, but if I play him low, [some would say], he should have played high and, if I play him high, I should have played low. There will always be this discussion with him But it’s great to find it, "he said.

Two clubs will have new managers in charge for the first time with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in Bournemouth and Carlo Ancelotti battling Everton at home against Burnley.

Full list of Boxing Day matches

-Tottenham against Brighton

-Bournemouth against Arsenal

-Aston Villa vs. Norwich City

-Chelsea v Southampton

-Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

-Everton against Burnley

-Sheffield United against Watford

-Manchester United against Newcastle

-Leicester City against Liverpool

Friday, Manchester City, third, will face a difficult move against the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reuters

