Live updates: Raiders vs. Broncos, Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: Raiders (7-8) against Broncos (6-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT)

TV: CBS-TV, Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play by play), James Lofton (analyst).

POSSIBILITIES: Broncos -3. BELOW: 41.0.

SERIE: The Raiders lead all-time series 65-53-2. LAST MEETING: The Raiders won 24-16 at Oakland on September 9, 2019.

WHY RAIDERS COULD WIN: Derek Carr faces a Broncos defense that has not generated much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Denver ranks 17th in the league with 38 catches and will face a Raiders offensive line that ranks sixth best while allowing the least amount of quarterback strokes (41) and the second lowest catches (24). … The Raiders could receive a boost from the return of rookie runner Josh Jacobs, who underwent minor leg surgery on Wednesday after being out of last week's game due to a shoulder injury. … Oakland's career defense comes from one of his strongest efforts of the season. The Raiders kept the Chargers just 19 yards on 16 carries while beating L.A. 24-17.

WHY BRONCOS COULD WIN: First, runner Phillip Lindsay says the Raiders are wrong if they think they will go to Denver and come out with a victory. … Rookie quarterback Drew Lock has spurred a resurgence of Denver, leading the Broncos to three victories in their four starts. He looks solid again in a 27-17 victory over Detroit last week, with 25 of 33 for 192 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 99.6. … Receiver Courtland Sutton could be difficult to contain for the Raiders. He has 68 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. … Defensively, the Pro Bowl cornerback, Chris Harris Jr., and what should have been the Pro Bowl's deep, Justin Simmons, won't make things easier for Derek Carr.

RAIDERS NEXT GAME: TBD Either a round game Wild Card next weekend or that is a summary of its season.

