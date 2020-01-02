Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade with some live music – Okanagan

By
Rhonda Vance
-
0
23
Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade with some live music - Okanagan
Add more live music to your New Year's resolutions and start the new decade by supporting local musicians.

Do you need more information about a particular show? Click the hyperlink above the venue to go to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Friday January 3rd

Shawna Palmer at Match Eatery & Public House

  • Scheduled at 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Florida man at the Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro

  • Scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 4th

Dirt road kings on Kal

  • The schedule is at 9:30 p.m. until 12.30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday January 3rd

Vinnie The Squid at Doc Willoughby's Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Young’s in the Blue Gator

  • Scheduled at 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 4th

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Tuesday January 7th

DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing

  • Scheduled at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday January 8th

David Francey in the dream café

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

