Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade with some live music – Okanagan

Loading...

Add more live music to your New Year's resolutions and start the new decade by supporting local musicians.

Do you need more information about a particular show? Click the hyperlink above the venue to go to the Facebook event page.

Vernon

Similar news

The best moments of Canadian music in 2019 Adam Wallis The best moments of Canadian music in 2019

Ed Sheeran takes a break from music Adam Wallis Ed Sheeran takes a break from music

Drake releases updated version of the music video "War" without "Chair Girl" Global News Drake releases updated version of the music video "War" without "Chair Girl"

Friday January 3rd

Shawna Palmer at Match Eatery & Public House

Scheduled at 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Florida man at the Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro

Scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The story continues under the advertisement

Saturday, January 4th

Dirt road kings on Kal

The schedule is at 9:30 p.m. until 12.30 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday January 3rd

Vinnie The Squid at Doc Willoughby's Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Young’s in the Blue Gator

Scheduled at 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 4th

Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Penticton

Tuesday January 7th

DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing

The story continues under the advertisement

Scheduled at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday January 8th

David Francey in the dream café

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,