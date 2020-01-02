Live in the Okanagan: Start the new decade with some live music – Okanagan

Add more live music to your New Year's resolutions and start the new decade by supporting local musicians.
Vernon
Friday January 3rd
Shawna Palmer at Match Eatery & Public House
- Scheduled at 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.
Florida man at the Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Rob Dunlop at The Den Bar and Bistro
- Scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 4th
Dirt road kings on Kal
- The schedule is at 9:30 p.m. until 12.30 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday January 3rd
Vinnie The Squid at Doc Willoughby's Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Young’s in the Blue Gator
- Scheduled at 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, January 4th
Dan Tait at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Penticton
Tuesday January 7th
DJ Spill at Cannery Brewing
- Scheduled at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Wednesday January 8th
David Francey in the dream café
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
