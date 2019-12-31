Live coverage: No. 11 Utah Utes follows Texas Longhorns 3-0 early at Alamo Bowl

Loading...

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Utah Utes, in 11th place, will seek to end their 2019 season with a high note on Tuesday night when they face the Texas Longhorns at the Alamo Bowl.

Utes & # 39; College Football Playoff and Rose Bowl hopes were thwarted in their 37-15 loss to the Oregon Ducks on December 6, but they would still end the campaign with a 12-2 record if they won on Tuesday .

Utah Utes linebacker Moroni Anae (32) warming up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Utah offensive lineman Utes Nick Ford (55) warms up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Cooper Whittingham, grandson of head coach Kyle Whittingham, watches players leave the field after the warm-ups before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The field is painted for the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Utah Utes warm up before the start of the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Colter Peterson, Deseret News

The Longhorns, on the other hand, would end up with an 8-5 record this season if they emerge victorious.

The start is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MST and the game can be seen on ESPN. Follow along with our live coverage below.

Score Summary: Texas 3, Utah 0

Texas, Cameron Dicker's 29-yard field goal (10:26)