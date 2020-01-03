[LISTEN] Justin Bieber's "Yummy" is a smooth ode to love

Loading...

Justin Bieber spent a lot of time annoying his plans for a comeback in 2019, and "comeback" is really the right word. Bieber has surfaced here and there in recent years, but his last album was 2015's Purpose. He ended the year 2019 with a new era: He announced a tour, a documentary series and the new single "Yummy", the latter of which is now coming out. A video will follow the track tomorrow (January 4th) at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The song is about the "R & BIEBER" titles that the singer has shared in the past few months, since the track R & B is as committed as everything he has ever released. Lyrically, the smooth track is an ode to his relationship with Ms. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin): "Fifty-five, love the way you shared it / The jet set, watch the sunset a bit, yes, yes / Rolling eyes in my head, my toes curl, yes, yes. "

Bieber talked about his new music in the trailer for his Justin Bieber: Seasons documentaries and said: "I think I am exactly where I want to be and God has me exactly where He wants me. I think that this is different from the previous album just because I am in my life right now, I look forward to performing it and touring. (…) It is music that I do most of everything I have done loved. "

Hear "Yummy" above.

