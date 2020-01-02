Linux Mint 19.3 is here and better than ever

Loading...

What is slowing down the Linux desktop?

Linus Torvalds looks at Chromebooks and Android for the future of the Linux desktop, while Linux Mint developers are not happy with each other.

While many of us were preparing to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah, Linux Mint silently gave us the latest long-term support (LTS) version of their popular Linux desktop, Linux Mint "Tricia" 19.3.

This version supports three different Linux desktop interfaces: my own favorite Cinnamon; MATE, a fork of the venerable GNOME 2 desktop; and the lightweight Xfce. Most desktop users will be happy with Cinnamon or MATE. I use Xfce on low power systems or when I run Linux on Chromebooks or Windows 10 PC with Windows SubSystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

When I say low power, I mean machines from the 2000s. The full version of Linux Mint requires only 2 GB of RAM. It can even be run with only 1 GB and with older 32-bit processors. You will also need at least 15 GB of disk space, but I recommend 20 GB. Finally, you will need a graphics card and a monitor that supports a resolution of 1024 × 768. In short, you can run Mint on any PC you have in your garbage room.

Under the hood, the new Mint is based on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS and the kernel 4.15.0-72 Linux. MInt 19.3 is also an LTS version. It will be compatible until December 2023. The default kernel has already been updated to Linux 5.0.

The first thing you'll notice about the new Mint is the warning icon in the system tray. It is not as alarming as it seems. Now, when you start Mint, System Report looks for possible problems, such as a lost language pack, a multimedia codec, an updated hardware driver, or a new version of Linux Mint. Simply click on the mini icon and Mint will inform you what is missing or new and will guide you to get the latest and best update. You can, of course, simply ignore your recommendation and continue on your way Minty. I find a small feature very useful.

Another nice and small feature is that you can now adjust the preferences of the Nemo file manager. You can configure which actions you want to be visible in the context menu.

The Cinnamon interface, Cinnamon 4.4, has many small improvements. What I noticed most is that it is a little faster than previous editions.

If you have a High Dots Per Inch (HiDPI) monitor, Mint now does a better support job. It is reported that it still has some peculiarities, but I never saw any problem with my screen.

Speaking of no problems and fluid performance, the main machine on which I tested Mint 19.3 was a 2011 Lenovo tower that worked with a 2.6 GHz Intel Pentium Sandy Bridge dual-core processor with 6 GB of RAM. This is so, so it is not a fast machine. Despite that, this Mint worked well on this PC for almost a decade. If you want to make the most of an outdated PC, you cannot do better than Mint.

The integrated applications are quite friendly. Gimp, an excellent image editing program, but with a steep learning curve, has been replaced by the new easy-to-use drawing. If you want Gimp, and I for one, you can easily add it with the simple Mint Software Manager.

The Xplayer and VLC video player applications have also been replaced by Celluloid. This is the old GNOME MPV media player with a new coat of paint. It worked perfectly for me. You can also install Xplayer and VLC if you wish. As an old VLC fan, that's what I did.

One of the great myths about Linux is that it is difficult to install programs. It is not. The Software Manager makes software installation as easy as pointing and clicking. Invisible to the user, Mint now uses both traditional Deb packages and the latest Flatpak to install applications.

Of course, you may not need to install anything. Mint comes ready to work with a lot of great and popular programs. These include Firefox 71 for web browsing; LibreOffice 6.0.7 for your office work; and Thunderbird 60.9 for email.

Not everything is good news with this release. Mint, thanks to an underlying regression problem with the Samba file server, you still have connectivity problems with the Windows file shares. To solve this problem, you must manually edit /etc/samba/smb.conf as the root user and add the following lines in "workgroup = WORKING GROUP" in the "(global)" section:

name resolution order = bcast host wins lmhosts

max client protocol = NT1

It is a nuisance, but you can avoid it. Personally, I find myself using the servers in the service infrastructure cloud as my own (IaaS) open source operational agnostic, open source for sharing files both in my office intranet and on the Internet these days instead of the services of Windows Server based files.

If you are already running Linux Mint 19.x or later, you can automatically update to the latest version. Simply run Update Manager> Edit> Update to Linux Mint 19.3 & # 39; Tricia & # 39; and be ready to start. As always, it is a good idea to make a backup of your system before the update. I recommend that you use the built-in TimeShift or the Mint Backup Tool for this job.

If you are new to Mint and want to try it, check out my article on How to install Linux Mint on your Windows PC. It is easy to do if you want to erase Windows, run it with Windows or just try it with a USB stick with persistent storage.

Whether you are a Linux expert or if you are new, try Mint 19.3. You will be glad you did.

