Linux and open source rules: the five most important stories of 2019 show why

Loading...

Linus Torvalds has no problems with Microsoft

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols of ZDNet talks to Karen Roby about why no company can govern Linux. Read more: https://zd.net/31dQTiV

I covered Linux and open source since Linus Torvalds was a graduate student and before "open source" was a thing or, for that matter, before "free software" was his enemy. From those first days when Richard M. Stallman created the GNU General Public License (GPL), one of the main narratives was a small and brave us, supporters of open source and Linux, in front of the enormous and owners of them, with The Evil Empire Microsoft as the number one enemy. That story is as out of touch with reality as a Christmas film by Hallmark with the economies of small towns.

People still love that story, but let's take a look at the biggest and most open Linux stories of 2019 and you'll see what I mean.



1. IBM buys Red Hat for $ 34 billion

The number one test is that IBM is acquiring Red Hat in the largest acquisition of a software company. It is true that IBM was one of the first supporters of Linux and, as I predicted, instead of IBM consuming Red Hat, Red Hat has remained an independent barony in the corporate kingdom of Big Blue. But, the end result remains: the world's leading Linux company now belongs to the 34th company in Fortune 500.

2. The clouds run in open source

A decade ago, clouds were more commercializing than reality. Today, IDC says that more than a third of all IT expenses worldwide are in the cloud. Looking to the future, Gartner predicts that half of global companies will have concentrated on the cloud by 2021.

And what is the cloud running on? Doorbell! Doorbell! Doorbell! That's right, it runs on Linux. Even Microsoft Azure has admitted that Linux runs more than 50 percent of Azure workloads. In addition to Linux, the vast majority of cloud services run in open source programs. Which leads to …



3. Clouds vs. Open Source

The last variation of small and good open source companies versus big bad companies is the brave open source database company against the evil cloud giant (read Amazon Web Services). In fact, this was given new life in a recent New York Times article on how AWS dominates the world of open source cloud databases. This view was summed up by MariaDB CEO Michael Howard, who pointed out that the big cloud-owned companies were "open source mining technologies and technologies."

That sounds dramatic, but open source software, by definition, has always been available for anyone to use. As the Open Source Initiative (OSI) said, backed by its partners such as Debian, Mozilla and The Document Foundation, "Without this unique and standard definition of software development of & # 39; open source & # 39; as we know, it would not be possible Big companies, small businesses, people who are your best friends, people you hate everyone, can use your open source code.

But, there is another element of the story, that most strange people. The conflict is not between small and poor open source DBMS companies, such as Elastic, MariaDB and Redis, and large cloud-rich companies. It is among the venture capitalists who support these DBMS businesses with a figure of eight and nine figures against the powers of the cloud of one billion dollars. In short, this is a battle between large companies. It just happens that open source software is in the middle. Look who is really making the decision in these companies in Crunchbase and you will see what I mean.

4. Clouds, Kubernetes and Containers, my God!

No matter what program you are running in a cloud, it is most likely in a container. While Docker's wheels fell off, its innovative, easy-to-use container technology dominates IT. When it comes to how people manage those containers, Kubernetes, the container orchestration program, has overwhelmed all other management tools. Nothing else even comes close.

Everybody knows. In addition to all major public cloud providers, all major IT providers (HPE, IBM, VMware, etc., etc.) have versions of Kubernetes.

And what kind of program is Kubernetes? Yes, that is correct. It is also open source.

5. Microsoft is an open source company.

Finally. The Empire of Evil is no longer so evil. I've been saying it for years now. Steve Ballmer leads an NBA team these days, not Microsoft. Microsoft is a de facto open source company.

In 2019, Microsoft abandoned its patented Edge browser for a new open source version, which is based on Chromium. It is also launching its Teams groupware program on, believe it or not, desktop Linux. Microsoft has also hinted that the rest of Office, through Office 365, I'm sure, will appear on Linux. Microsoft also has its own Linux distribution, Windows SubSystem for Linux 2.0, which runs in concert with Windows 10.

In other words, as Linus Torvalds told me at the Linux Plumbers Conference earlier this year: "The whole anti-Microsoft issue was sometimes fun as a joke, but not really. Today, they are actually much friendlier. I talk to Microsoft engineers at various conferences, and I feel like they have changed, and the engineers are happy. And they are really happy to work on Linux. Therefore, I completely discarded all the anti-Microsoft stuff. "

After all, as Torvalds said, "if Microsoft ever makes applications for Linux, it means that I have won." Guess what? Won.

And so has Linux and open source. Today, with the exception of the Apple desktop and Windows, everyone uses open source software for everything. And, as we have seen, even Windows is now becoming more friendly with Linux and with open source every day. In 2020, the story is Linux and the open source software rules, while others drool.

Related Stories: