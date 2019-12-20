Lindsey Buckingham announces first concert since open heart surgery

Loading...

Former Fleetwood Mac leader Lindsey Buckingham will return to the stage next spring for his first concert since he underwent emergency open heart surgery in early 2019, an operation that allegedly damaged his vocal cords. The doctors put tubes through his throat so he could breathe.

The performance will take place at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tom Lee Park in Tennessee; The dates for the festival are from May 1 to 3.

Buckingham experienced a heart attack in early 2019 and, at that time, his wife Kristen said he didn't know if vocal cord damage would be permanent or not. In May, Buckingham appeared at his daughter's high school graduation, where he played, but did not sing, "Landslide." Instead, the students sang the success of Fleetwood Mac.

The last time he played a full concert was in December 2018. It was a solo show, since Fleetwood Mac fired him in the spring of 2018, according to reports, due to the tension with Stevie Nicks. Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and reached an out-of-court settlement.

"Last year was very stressful and difficult for our family, to say the least," Kristen said in his statement at the time of Lindsey's heart attack, referring to his dismissal from the band. “But despite all this, our gratitude for life overcomes all the obstacles we have faced at the moment. … Needless to say, all tours and shows currently scheduled have been put on hold for the moment while gathering strength to heal completely. ”

Although she launched numerous tweets attacking Fleetwood Mac, calling them "horrible people, without conscience" and Mick Fleetwood, in particular, a "dishonest coward," Kristen has said nothing about her husband's ability to sing. That said, in May, he tweeted that Buckingham was seeing a vocal specialist, and in September, he wrote that "life, love and Lindsey are great."

Since the Lindsey heart attack, the Buckingham have placed their home in Brentwood, California, on the market with an initial price of $ 29.5 million; They sold another house there for $ 19 million last year.

