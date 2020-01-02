Lindsay Lohan returns to the United States to manage her sister Ali's career

Loading...

Lindsay Lohan has finished living abroad.

The 33-year-old actress, currently in Muscat, Oman, met Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year's Eve through a satellite interview and talked about her resolutions for 2020, which included her plans to return to House.

"I am managing my sister, so I really want to focus on myself and everything I can do in my life and return to America and start filming again, which I will do something soon in this new year," Lohan revealed. "And, you know, just recovering the life I've worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you."

Lohan's sister, Ali, 26, is an actress who recently appeared on Lindsay's reality series "Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club." It does not seem to have any project in process.

However, Lohan is ready to star in "Among the Shadows" in March. It will be his first feature film since he appeared in "The Canyons" of 2013.

The co-hosts also asked Lohan about his long-awaited return to music, which she joked in August through a single titled "Xanax." The song was originally supposed to be released in the fall, but despite having seen it in Dubai and on its Instagram, the entire song never made radio waves.

Cohen asked Lohan about "Xanax," and said, "I'm ready for this recording!", To which Lohan said: "Andy, you'll receive it after the New Year."

