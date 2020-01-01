Linda Thompson gives Brody Jenner the necklace of former Elvis Presley

Loading...

Call it a gift worthy of a king.

For Christmas this year, Linda Thompson surprised her son Brody Jenner with a diamond necklace that belonged to her ex-boyfriend, the late legendary musical Elvis Presley.

The piece features the lyrics "TCB", a nod to the slogan of the "Heartbreak Hotel" singer, "Take care of business," along with a bright beam.

“@Brodyjenner has a deep admiration for Elvis, not only as the king of rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll, but also as the & # 39; king of bling & # 39; … 😉⚡️ So this is what I gave Brody for Christmas this year! ”Thompson, 69, shared on Instagram. "You already have a TCB tattoo on your wrist!"

In her publication, the composer also shared shots of several other custom pieces created for her and Presley by Memphis jeweler Lowell Hays, including a huge diamond brooch and a dazzling cross necklace engraved with "Christmas – 1973 I love you".

Thompson dated Presley for four years, from 1972 to 1976. She shares Brody, 36, with former Caitlyn Jenner.

.