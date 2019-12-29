Lightnings overcome slow start, beat Canadiens 5: 4 – Montreal

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida – Alex Killorn scored twice, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning missed the Montreal Canadiens by 5 to 4 points on Saturday night.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and a template to achieve 800 career points, and Mitchell met Stephens for the first time in his career when Tampa Bay overtook Montreal for fourth place in the Atlantic Division. Andrei Vasilevskiy scored 39 parades.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ben Chiarot, Jordan Weal and Max Domi scored goals for Montreal, who has won five of his last six street games. Carey Price stopped 25 shots.

Montreal overtook Tampa Bay early and forced the flash to make sales. In the first game, Montreal scored two goals and scored 18 shots before Tampa Bay Price tested.

Kotkaniemi ended a broken game and shot Erik Cernak through the legs with a wrist and punched Vasilevskiy up at 2:08 on the first shot of the game. Domi doubled the lead on a non-scoring shot when the game continued for 62 seconds before the horn stopped for a check that the puck was crossing the line.

Tyler Johnson registered the first shot on goal for Tampa Bay at 12.25 p.m. and Killorn scored the 2-1 with a 59 second lead.

Stamkos connected it 1:34 in the second period when his first shot hit the glass behind the net and flew forward where he could knock the puck out of the air. He is the third player in franchise history to reach 800 points, joining Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier.

Stephens advanced Tampa Bay at 4:56. After Killorn scored his second goal at 12:00, the Canadians called for a time-out and responded to the playoff when Chiarot broke off the left-hand point to rebound Brendan Gallagher's shot.

Anthony Cirelli won the lead with two goals with a 55 second rebound in the third half before Weal scored a Powerplay goal with 1:28 in the third half.

Notes: Lighting C Tyler Johnson appeared in his 500th career game and returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with a lower body injury. … Kotkaniemi returned after eight missed games due to a concussion. … Domi has scored goals in four games in a row. … Montreal C Joel Armia suffers from a hand injury every week. … Canadiens D Shea Weber performed in his 200th game against Montreal.

