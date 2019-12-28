Lifeguards get out of a tractor-trailer out of control

Loading...

Warning: Some people may find that the video above is disturbing. A television station in Texas captured the intense moment when an out-of-control tractor-trailer crashed to the side of a road where emergency personnel stood on Friday morning. KCBD was recording the scene of a crash in Lubbock County, Texas, when a full-speed tractor-trailer arrived at full speed on Highway 84. In the video, lifeguards can be seen running from the scene at the time. before the truck crashed into other vehicles and a Texas Security Department police officer was hit and another person was trapped inside the truck, KCBD reported, but both are expected to survive. A dense fog contributed to the crash. Watch the video to see the intense moment.

