Lidar sensors are about to become a mainstream car feature

Expand / Audi A8 is one of the first cars with lidar.

Auto parts manufacturer Bosch is entering the LIDAR business, the company said in an announcement Thursday. That is important because Bosch is a "level 1" supplier, one of the few companies with the scale and infrastructure to supply parts directly to global car manufacturers.

Little is known about Bosch's lidar. Bosch says the technology has been developed internally and has a wide range and wide field of vision. But the company refused to provide Ars Technica with fixed numbers in range, field of vision, cost or other features. That makes comparing Bosch's lidar with the competition a challenge.

But what Bosch's announcement makes clear is that lidar is about to move from experimental technology to an increasingly common feature in new cars. The fact that companies like Bosch are selling LIDAR means that it will be feasible for major car manufacturers to start offering LIDAR as an option.

At least one car manufacturer, Audi, has already started shipping some cars with LIDAR. Audi lidar is made by rival Bosch Valeo. As lidar technology becomes more mature and affordable, we can expect other car manufacturers to follow the example of Audi, just as radar became increasingly common in cars in the late 1990s and 2000s.

At this time, the most powerful and expensive lidar is used for fully autonomous car prototypes. These lidars offer more than 200 meters and can cost tens of thousands of dollars. The lidar Valeo sold to Audi is not in this class. The exact price is not publicly available, but rumors suggest that Valeo lidar costs hundreds of dollars in volume. These less expensive lidar tend to have less range and resolution.

Still, they can add a lot of value.

At this time, most advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) rely on radar as the primary way to track nearby objects. But radar sensors have severe limitations. They have low horizontal and vertical resolution, which makes them unable to distinguish a car directly in front of a metal sign on the roof or a concrete lane divider on the side of the road.

Many of today's ADAS systems cope with this by ignoring objects that do not move in relation to the road. That works most of the time on highways, since other cars generally move and large stationary objects are generally not in a traffic lane. But it means that ADAS systems occasionally make mistakes like going directly to a parked fire truck.

Therefore, lidar has the potential to substantially improve the performance of current ADAS systems. It is possible that the radar cannot distinguish a fire truck parked next to the traffic lane of one parked in the traffic lane. But a lidar sensor can. With the help of LIDAR, the next generation of ADAS systems will better understand your environment and avoid further blockages.