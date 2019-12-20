Loading...

Libraries are key resources of the community.

While Governor Andrew M. Cuomo prepares the state budget for next year, we ask him to provide ample funds for the libraries of our great state.

Our libraries are more community focused than ever. Some people confuse them with deposits of less used books. No way!

Within our libraries, infants and young children are literate through programs with their caregivers while forging lifelong friendships.

Libraries are safe havens where teenagers can socialize with their peers and take advantage of many resources to complete school assignments and continue life-long education trips.

Librarians offer personalized help with basic and emerging technologies, and everything else. Staff members help people of all ages in countless ways, including bringing communities together through shared space and encouraging educational enrichment through reading.

An investment in libraries is an investment in literacy, which is the currency of success.

Jane Deitz

Register at The Point

Enter the politics of New York.

By clicking Register, you accept our privacy policy.

Lindenhurst

Editor's Note: The writer is chairman of the board of the Lindenhurst Memorial Library.

A stranger jumped with his credit card.

In a CVS in Oceanside on Monday, my bill for medications and toiletries came to $ 192. I put my credit card in the reader, but the payment was not made. I tried two or three times.

The line grew and my face must have been red. While looking for my debit card, a young woman put her card in the reader and said: "I have this."

"It's $ 192," said the employee.

"It doesn't matter how much it is," the woman said. "It's a Christmas present."

I immediately took out his card and my debit card worked.

I quickly thanked him, but I had to sit down to understand what had just happened.

I composed myself (not really) and then hugged the woman for her overwhelming kindness. Everyone on the line smiled at his sincere act.

Thanks to this young woman from the bottom of my heart. May you and your family celebrate a wonderful vacation.

Vivian Doles

Oceanside