LG announces new 8K TV setup with support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., January 2, 2020 / PRNewswire / – LG Electronics (LG), the company that Genuine 8K experience, will introduce its extensive 8K TV set-up next week on CES® 2020 – eight TVs with new 77- and 65-inch class models that connect to the existing 88- and 75-inch screen sizes from LG.

The various 2020 line-up includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (88/77 OLED ZX models) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (75/65 Nano99 models) , 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with each model exceeds the official new 8K Ultra HD definition of the industry, prepared by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with trusted independent laboratories such as TÜV Rheinland that validates that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TV exceed this definition. *

Not only do LG 8K TV & # 39; s deliver Genuine 8K, they are also future-proof to offer customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy it Genuine 8Kexperience. The new models offer the ability to play native 8K content thanks to support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being supported by major streaming providers including YouTube. The 8K TVs from LG support 8K content streaming with a fast 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P via HDMI.

The latest 8K TVs & # 39; s from LG also offer improved performance thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor. By using deep learning technology, the 2020 line-up delivers optimized image and sound quality for all types of content via AI-based 8K upscaling. AI 8K Upscaling is based on an intelligent deep learning network and delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase the content with a lower resolution to almost 8K perfection.

The AI ​​Picture Pro of the α9 Gen 3 processor is able to recognize faces and text on the screen, adjust and sharpen each to produce more natural skin tones, well-defined features and clearer, more legible characters. In addition, the Auto Genre Selection recognizes the type of content being viewed and automatically applies the ideal image settings, guaranteeing the best image quality between four genres: film, sport, standard and animation.

LG & # 39; s AI Sound Pro analyzes and classifies the audio of content into five categories – music, movies, sports, drama or news – for clearer voices and richer, more structured background noise. Spoken words are isolated and their volume increases, making it considerably easier for viewers to understand while background noise is being identified and the scene is switched to virtual 5.1 surround for a higher level of immersion of viewers.

In addition to the exceptional viewing experience, LG 8K TVs offer a new level of convenience made possible by AI technology. Users can monitor and control compatible IoT devices directly from the TV's Home Dashboard, while hands-free voice control allows viewers to easily control multiple connected devices with just their voice, even from the room. ThinQ speech recognition is available in 144 countries and is built into every LG 8KTV. And with LG's popular smart TV platform, webOS, the new TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, as well as both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice compatibility in the future.

The extensive 8K line-up from LG can be seen during CES 2020 from 7-10 January at the company's stand (# 11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Follow all CES activities and announcements from LG via https://ces2020.lgusnewsroom.com/.

* Test results for LG & # 39; s new 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and 65-inch NanoCell 8K (Nano97 series) TV & # 39; s confirmed by TÜV Rheinland as superlative minimum threshold value for contrast modulation (CM) for Real 8K.

