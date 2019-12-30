Lewis Hamilton fans shocked by snob at British New Year honors

Loading...

World Cup winner cricket player Ben Stokes was the 2019 BBC sports personality of the year, after Tour de France winner cyclist Geraint Thomas in 2018, and also won the Prix de l & # 39 ; Association of sports journalists.

Hamilton, who won the BBC award in 2014, was the European sportsman of the year – beating No. 1 tennis player Rafael Nadal and Austrian alpine skier Marcel Hirscher in a 27 agency vote of the continent.

England's cricketers were also at the top of the sports honors list, with World Cup captain Eoin Morgan winning the CBE and Stokes OBE – a higher prize than the MBE Hamilton received in 2008 .

Double Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones, now OBE, also ranks higher than Hamilton.

Those who question the credentials of Formula 1 as a sport, given the car's role in creating the star, or its carbon footprint, might not have a problem with this.

Monaco's residence in Hamilton and its tax arrangements also frequently appear as likely negative factors in the social media debate about it.

"I fear that motor sport is considered a privileged sport. It can even be considered as an anti-social sport by many," commented 1996 world champion Damon Hill, who has an OBE, on Twitter.

"Having said that, I think they are wrong and that they have missed Lewis Hamilton's contribution and sport for GB Plc to the world for many years."

Most of the 10 teams are based in Britain, and the country's race at Silverstone is the busiest on the calendar, but the Formula 1 audience is mostly on pay TV.

While Britain has produced more F1 champions than any other country, only the triple title holder Jackie Stewart has been knighted – almost 30 years after his retirement.

Stirling Moss, the only other racing knight in the country, had to wait until he was 70 years old.

Hamilton fans may point to inconsistency with Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray, Olympic athlete Mo Farah, Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins and cricketer Alastair Cook all knights while still being assets.

Hamilton may be less concerned, however.

"I don't like to think about it too much," he said in November. "Just the fact that people mentioned it is already an honor, but it is not something that I have pursued in my life."

Reuters

