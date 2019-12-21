Letter: Trump is not conservative

Loading...

I have always voted Republican all my life because I value conservative ideals. But when I heard that Donald Trump was running as a Republican, I was completely disgusted. Many of his statements frankly scared me. This man is not conservative.

I can't help thinking about the irony that a party that has always professed to defend such great ideals would support a man like Trump. Since the election, he has remained a manipulative thug regardless of the Constitution. I think it will go down in history as the worst president our country has ever seen.

While I would like to have a president with whom I agree on political issues, I think it is even more important to have a president who is a man of integrity. Perhaps what is even more disappointing is how far the Republicans have traveled to defend this man despite the overwhelming evidence that he needs to be dismissed. It has really made me lose a lot of faith in the Republican Party and I will have to stop voting for Republican candidates if this continues.

I implore Senator Romney and others in Congress who claim to defend the Constitution to confront the president and complete a thorough investigation into his conduct.

Allen Spellman

Springville