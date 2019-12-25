Letter: The political trial is disgusting

Loading...

As a moderate conscientious of all life who despises strict partisanship, I am saddened by partisan political judgment. The only reason he was partisan is because the current Republicans, in a state of mass denial, defended the indefensible.

Our only recourse is to demonstrate our disappointment and disapproval with our vote.

Representatives Stewart, Curtis and Bishop would be howling by political trial if a Democratic president had committed a fraction of the misdeeds of our current president. The three men had the opportunity to defend our democratic principles and institutions and failed.

I seriously doubt that there are 20 brave souls in the Republican Senate with enough courage to step forward.

Tom Stechschulte

Hatch, Garfield County