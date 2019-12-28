Letter: The nation is acting like a frog in cold water.

Loading...

Our nation and the Constitution are in danger because of what is happening. Stop for a moment. Look.

Take the Sixth Amendment. Ask that witnesses be allowed. But, the Senate is rejecting witnesses. Leaving the Constitution aside, how do you expect justice if you don't allow witnesses to testify?

The Sixth Amendment also says that in all trials, jurors will be impartial. Mitch McConnell has said he will not be impartial. In fact, he has said he will follow Trump's direction. How do you take all your orders on how to execute the defendant's trial and expect justice?

How has our nation reached this point? There should be no debate here. It is clear how the day that what is happening is clearly wrong.

I think about the story of the frog getting into cold water and then the heat comes and the frog boils. While if he had jumped into the boiling water to begin with, he would have realized how hot it was and would have left. We get to where we are listening to Trump, and accepting and supporting a little and then a little more. Finally, we end up in the hottest boiling water and we don't even realize it.

John jackson

Sandy