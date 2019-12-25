Letter: The dismissal must be dismissed

Loading...

My response to Rodney K. Smith's opinion is that the impeachment of President Donald Trump must be dismissed in the Senate as a matter of summary judgment.

Summary judgment is appropriate when there are no credible facts in dispute and there is no underlying basis for political judgment. Mr. Smith acknowledges that the evidence presented by the Democrats was mostly "indirect." In fact, all the evidence was indirect or based on assumptions and insinuations. The only direct testimony was contrary to any quid pro quo. Therefore, there is no factual basis for prosecution.

In addition, Mr. Smith cites surveys to support his opinion on a rigorous Senate trial so that we can determine the "truth." In my opinion, that is naive. First, public surveys should not lead the process; That is why we have elections and we are less than a year away from that election. Second, the public is substantially influenced by the media, and by any objective measure and it follows from professional and credible studies, the media have demonstrated their bias against President Trump throughout his presidency.

A prolonged trial in the Senate will only further polarize our country and it is unlikely to change any opinion about whether or not President Trump abused his powers or obstructed Congress. The "truth" will only be what the viewers perceive of the procedure, and most people decided long ago.

Mike Jensen

Murray