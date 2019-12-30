Letter: prevention is the best remedy

Loading...

Last month, I met Jack Hedge, the executive director of the Interior Port Authority of Utah at a community council meeting. Hedge was brought here from the ports of California to oversee the interior port of Utah.

Envision Utah published a public participation report on the inland port and the number one concern is air quality in relation to increased truck and rail traffic.

I asked Hedge about the trucks in Los Angeles and how it worked for the area, he told me: "There are about 40,000 trucks per day in and out of Los Angeles."

If our city and state seek modeling after California's ports, 40,000 trucks per day sound like many trucks on our roads.

Why all these trucks on our roads? One reason, Hedge exclaimed: "Instead of getting in your car and driving to the mall, the mall comes to you."

Why is our state Legislature pressuring us? Why did the Legislature grant the UIPA board jurisdiction over this land? What do our city and our state plan to do to remedy the damage that the inner harbor will create?

I've got a solution. Cancel the inner port. Prevention is the best remedy.

Maurena Grossman

Salt lake city