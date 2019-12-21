Letter: Members of Congress need to get some backbone

Loading...

Representative John Curtis says it is up to the voters to decide, not Congress, to take action against President Donald Trump. With only one candidate on the party's ballot, Republican voters have no real option.

Unless the Republican Party gives us some viable candidates for which we can vote, if we want to show our discontent with Mr. Trump, our only options are the programs presented by the Democrats, Donald Trump or some third party candidate. None of those options is really acceptable to many Republicans of a lifetime.

Meanwhile, the Republican leadership has proven to be President Trump's puppet and has said they will not vote anything in the Senate unless the president first gives his seal of approval. Republicans have already announced that the result of the Senate political trial hearing, which has not yet been held, has been decided and the president will be exonerated.

Our Republican members of Congress need to get some backbone and defend what is right, not just what the party dictates.

Lynn price

Salt lake city