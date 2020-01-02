Letter: Join the messages of hope this season

Loading...

Last week, my 9-year-old daughter and her friends attended the Friday for the Future climate rally, joining thousands of young people across the country asking our leaders to take climate measures.

To my representatives, Mr. Romney and Lee, and Congressman Stewart, please listen to his call. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (House Resolution 763) is a bipartisan, non-regulatory and free market tool that will significantly reduce our emissions. Under this bill, a fee is applied to carbon production and the money raised would be returned directly and in full to households. Most of us (especially the poorest families) would receive more money than they spend extra to fill their gas tanks and heat their homes, allowing us all to make more sustainable decisions.

This carbon bill and dividend bill will help us make the transition to clean energy while improving our economy, maintaining our standard of living, cleaning the air and reducing healthcare costs.

In this holiday season of hope, I feel hopeful for the number of Americans, especially young people like my daughter, who accept the urgency of addressing the challenges of our changing climate. Let's all join together.

Anil Seth

Salt lake city